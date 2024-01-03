en English
Health

Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib

In the bustling biotech hub of San Diego, California, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is unearthing potential solutions to some of humanity’s most relentless foes: cancer. The company, founded in 1995, has been steadfast in its mission to tackle the genetic and immunological causes of this devastating disease and has made significant strides with its innovative therapeutics.

KRAZATI: A Promising Weapon Against Lung Cancer

One of Mirati’s key products is KRAZATI, an oral medication for adults diagnosed with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This treatment emerges as a beacon of hope for patients battling advanced stages of this formidable disease. Furthermore, KRAZATI is undergoing rigorous testing as both a standalone therapy and in combination with other treatments, broadening its potential applicability.

Sitravatinib: A Multi-Receptor Targeting Drug in Phase 3 Trials

Another promising candidate in Mirati’s pipeline is Sitravatinib. This kinase inhibitor targets multiple receptors, including TAM family receptors, split family receptors, and RET. Its design aims to counteract resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. It accomplishes this by reversing immunosuppression within the tumor microenvironment, enhancing T cell responses, and promoting antigen presentation by dendritic cells. Currently, Sitravatinib is in Phase 3 clinical trials, one step closer to potentially transforming the lives of many.

Diverse Therapeutic Pipeline

Beyond KRAZATI and Sitravatinib, Mirati’s pipeline is teeming with potential. The company is actively developing MRTX1719, a synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor, MRTX0902, a selective SOS1 inhibitor aimed at improving anti-tumor responses, and MRTX1133, a compound targeting the KRAS G12D mutation.

Recognizing the power of collaboration, Mirati has established partnerships with BeiGene, Ltd. and Zai Lab Ltd. These alliances are set to expedite the development and commercialization of sitravatinib and adagrasib, respectively, further propelling Mirati’s position in the cancer therapeutics landscape.

Amidst the global fight against cancer, companies like Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. remind us of the importance of relentless scientific pursuit and the potential of innovative therapeutics. As it continues to develop and test its promising pipeline, the hope is that more effective treatments for this global scourge are on the horizon.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

