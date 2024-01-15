Miraculous Survival in Salt Lake City Car Accident Sparks Warning Against Drowsy Driving

In the early hours of Tuesday, a woman in Salt Lake City, Utah, found herself in a terrifying ordeal. She fell asleep at the wheel, leading to a severe car accident that saw her vehicle drift off the road, strike a fire hydrant, become airborne, roll over, and finally land upright. The car also collided with two other vehicles in the process.

The Miraculous Survival

The woman's survival was nothing short of miraculous. Considering the severity of the accident, it was remarkable that she escaped without any major injuries. The occupants of the other two cars involved in the crash also survived, albeit with minor injuries. They self-transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police Statement and Public Warning

On Friday, the Salt Lake City Police Department released a statement addressing the incident. The police highlighted the miraculous nature of the event, noting the absence of any major injuries. However, they also seized this opportunity to warn the public about the perils of drowsy driving.

The Dangers of Drowsy Driving

As per data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drowsy driving led to 684 deaths in 2021. These accidents often occur in the early morning or late afternoon when drivers are most likely to feel fatigued. In their statement, the police emphasized the importance of sufficient rest before driving and checking medication for potential drowsiness side effects. They also busted some common myths, stating that strategies like opening windows or playing loud music are largely ineffective against drowsiness. Instead, they recommended that drivers should pull over and rest if they feel tired, to prevent such horrendous accidents.