Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation

In a heartrending incident in Laripali, Odisha, a baby girl, now named Bijayini, was miraculously rescued from a 13 ft deep bore-well after locals detected her cries. The rescue operation, which took place on December 12, has sparked a police investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to this appalling event.

Unraveling The Incident

The baby’s mother, currently under treatment for postpartum depression at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, was identified within two to three days of the incident. Her mental state, however, has hindered her ability to provide details about the event. The police are patiently waiting for her recovery to further investigate the incident, while the whereabouts of the father at the time of the event remains unknown. A DNA test is in the pipeline to confirm the biological parentage of the baby.

Bijayini’s Journey to Survival

Bijayini’s health has been improving under the dedicated care at VIMSAR hospital. Weighing a mere 1600 grams upon her rescue, she now tips the scales at 1935 grams. Her internal bleeding has ceased, indicating a promising path to recovery. The mother is expected to be discharged soon, which will aid in the progression of the investigation.

A Lesson in Safety

This incident sheds light on the dangers posed by open and abandoned borewells, demanding immediate preventive measures. Just last month, a 3-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Gujarat’s Dwarka district and was rescued after a grueling nine-hour operation. Tragically, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital due to asphyxia. As we celebrate Bijayini’s survival, we must also remember the other innocent lives lost and ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.