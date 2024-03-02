Miraculous Recovery: Young Arab Woman Walks After Psychiatric Sessions in Mumbai Hospital

In a remarkable medical case from Mumbai, 25-year-old Noor Hanif* experienced a transformative recovery, regaining her ability to walk after four years of immobility, thanks to a series of psychiatric sessions employing an age-old technique. Initially diagnosed with a range of serious conditions, Noor's journey took her across eight hospitals in four countries, without any conclusive physical cause for her condition. Ultimately, it was the innovative use of pentothal abreaction therapy at Jaslok Hospital that led to her dramatic improvement.

Unraveling a Psychological Mystery

Upon her arrival at Jaslok Hospital from a war-torn Arab nation, exhaustive neurological evaluations revealed no physical reasons for Noor's inability to walk. Dr. Rajesh Parikh, a psychiatrist, suspected conversion disorder, where psychological issues manifest as physical problems. Utilizing an AI-based program to confirm his therapy choice, Dr. Parikh turned to pentothal abreaction therapy, a treatment method dating back 185 years but seldom used in modern medicine. During the sessions, Noor was able to confront deep-seated emotional conflicts, leading to significant physical improvement.

Path to Recovery

The treatment involved administering sodium thiopental to place Noor in a state between anesthetization and wakefulness, allowing her to express and work through repressed emotional conflicts. Remarkably, after just four sessions, Noor began taking small steps, and by the seventh session, she was able to walk 600 meters. Her recovery progressed to the point where she could climb stairs and walk 2 km at a pace of 5.4 km per hour, fostering her aspiration to rejoin college and pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.

Broader Implications and Cautious Optimism

While Noor's case is a testament to the potential of pentothal abreaction therapy, medical professionals advise cautious optimism. The treatment, though rare, underscores the intricate link between mental and physical health, suggesting that addressing psychological conflicts can lead to significant physical healing. As Noor plans for a future free from the confines of her wheelchair, her story offers hope and raises intriguing questions about the possibilities of psychiatric treatment in cases of unexplained physical ailments.