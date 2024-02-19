Miraculous Recovery: Paralyzed Pregnant Woman Walks Again After Groundbreaking Treatment in New Delhi

In a captivating turn of events that marries medical innovation with sheer human will, a 28-year-old pregnant woman in New Delhi transcended the dire predictions of paralysis and spinal tuberculosis to not only deliver a healthy baby but to walk again. This extraordinary tale unfolded at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, where a multidisciplinary team of doctors faced the daunting challenge head-on, rewriting the narrative of what's possible in medical science today.

The Battle Against Time and Disease

Identified only as Geetu, the woman's journey from despair to hope began when she was admitted to the hospital in her sixth month of pregnancy, grappling with persistent back pain and leg weakness that swiftly escalated to complete paralysis. The diagnosis was grim: spinal tuberculosis, a condition that not only threatened her own life but that of her unborn child. The complexity of her case was magnified by her pregnancy, presenting a labyrinth of medical and ethical dilemmas around treatment options and surgical interventions. Despite these hurdles, the doctors, led by Dr. Sonal Gupta, head of the neurosurgery department, embarked on a meticulously planned course of action.

Turning the Tide with Innovative Surgery

The pivotal moment in Geetu's recovery came with a decision to perform a complex surgery tailored to her unique condition. Traditional spinal fixation methods were off the table due to her pregnancy, necessitating a novel approach that also took the safety of the baby into account. The surgery involved careful management of anesthesia and a subsequent caesarean section, followed by additional procedures to alleviate spinal cord pressure and stabilize her spine. It was a race against time, with each step fraught with potential complications for both Geetu and her baby.