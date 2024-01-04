en English
Health

Miracle Workers: Vietnam’s National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology’s Fight for Premature Infants

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants

The National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Hanoi, Vietnam, stands as a beacon of hope for premature infants, having saved numerous ‘tiny angels’ as light as 400-600 grams over the past 13 years. Under the competent leadership of Dr. Le Minh Trac, the Neonatal Care and Treatment Centre has consistently raised the bar of neonatal care, starting its journey in 2003 with the capacity to save infants as small as 1 kilogram.

A Testament to Evolving Neonatal Care

Over time, the center has evolved, pushing the boundaries of neonatal care and achieving higher survival rates for babies weighing under 500 grams. Annually, the center treats thousands of newborns, a significant number of which are low birth weight and premature, some with gestational ages under 30 weeks. The care for these ‘tiny angels’ involves constant monitoring, adherence to strict hygiene standards, and specialized medical procedures that are a testament to the center’s commitment to life.

The Challenge of Multiple Care

One of the unique challenges faced by the center is the nurse-to-baby ratio. Nurses at the center often oversee the care of numerous infants simultaneously, a stark contrast to practices in many other countries where the ratio is much lower. Despite this challenge, the center has seen a remarkable increase in survival rates for babies born under 1,000 grams. From 2011 to 2023, the survival rate for these babies has increased from 18% to over 40%, reflecting the center’s relentless pursuit of excellence in neonatal care.

Preventing Infection and Promoting Bonding

Additionally, the center places a strong emphasis on infection prevention and mother-child bonding. Recognizing the importance of early contact and interaction in promoting the infants’ development, the center encourages mothers to bond with their infants as early as possible. An inspiring example of the center’s work is the story of an extremely premature 400-gram baby born during the COVID-19 pandemic. After nearly five months of intensive treatment, including invasive ventilation and multiple blood transfusions, the infant made a miraculous recovery, further highlighting the center’s admirable work.

