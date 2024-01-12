Minnesota’s Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist

In an unprecedented revelation, the MN Community Measurement (MNCM) has released a report identifying seven high-performing medical groups in Minnesota. The report, titled ‘Minnesota Health Care Quality Report Part 3: Top Performing Medical Groups Across All Quality Measures,’ hinges on data collected in 2023 and spotlights medical groups that have surpassed average performance on at least half of the evaluated quality measures.

Quality and Affordability Coexist

The report not only identifies top-performing groups but also challenges the widespread belief that high quality and affordability cannot coexist in the healthcare sector. Four of the recognized groups, namely Central Pediatrics, HealthPartners Clinics, Park Nicollet Health Services, and South Lake Pediatrics, have proven this notion wrong by maintaining lower total costs of care for privately insured patients compared to the statewide average in 2022.

Driving Improvement through Measurement

Reiterating the importance of such measurements, MNCM President and CEO Julie Sonier and HealthPartners President and CEO Andrea Walsh expressed their faith in the ability of these metrics to drive changes in the healthcare industry. According to them, these measurements can help consumers, providers, and health plans identify variations in care, discover opportunities for improvement, and enhance the value for money spent on health care.

MNCM: A Trusted Source

Established in 2005, MN Community Measurement is an independent non-profit organization, revered as a reliable source for health care data. Over the years, it has collaborated with various stakeholders to collect and report data on health care quality, cost, and equity. This report is yet another testament to MNCM’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through transparent and accessible data.