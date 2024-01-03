en English
Health

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center has publicly endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste, recommending him for Navy Veterans in Minnesota who have been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center’s endorsement is based on the law firm’s history of securing substantial compensation for their clients, which can often exceed a million dollars for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

Pursuing Compensation for Asbestos Exposure

In addition to assisting mesothelioma patients, the Center is making an appeal to Navy Veterans or workers who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and are now suffering from lung cancer. They offer guidance on how to navigate the complexities of the compensation process and emphasize the importance of gathering specifics of asbestos exposure as well as maintaining comprehensive medical records.

The Talcum Powder Controversy

Asbestos exposure is a serious health concern that has been brought into the limelight due to the thousands of lawsuits filed against Johnson & Johnson, accusing the company of failing to warn consumers about the potential risk of ovarian cancer from talcum powder. The talc litigation against Johnson & Johnson currently encompasses almost 2,000 pending cases, with U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp stating that cases could be tried as late as 2024 or early 2025.

Legal Representation for Asbestos-Related Illnesses

Seeking legal representation from an experienced asbestos exposure lawyer is a critical step for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, lung cancer, or asbestosis due to asbestos exposure. Occupations such as construction, manufacturing, insulation installation, and military service continue to present risks of exposure. The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center’s commitment is to ensure that patients in Minnesota receive the best possible legal representation and compensation for their condition.

