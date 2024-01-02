Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children

In a groundbreaking policy shift, Minnesota has launched a 12-month continuous Medicaid health insurance coverage for children from low and moderate-income families. This initiative, implemented by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, promises to safeguard children’s healthcare from disruptions caused by income fluctuations throughout the year, such as temporary employment, variable work hours, or occasional overtime.

Uninterrupted Coverage for Children

Under this new policy, children under the age of 19 who qualify for Medical Assistance, Minnesota’s Medicaid program, will enjoy uninterrupted health insurance for an entire year. This measure substantially reduces the risk of healthcare coverage gaps, ensuring that children have access to necessary medical services when they need them the most. Notably, this program is set to benefit children from minority backgrounds significantly, with 64% of Black children, 54% of American Indian/Alaskan Native children, 52% of Hispanic/Latino children, 31% of Asian children, and 17% of white children covered.

Annual Eligibility Renewals

Despite the continuous coverage policy, annual eligibility renewals are still a requirement. This practice, which was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 emergency, has since been reinstated. The reinstatement ensures that the children benefiting from the program still meet the eligibility criteria, maintaining the program’s integrity and objective to support the children who need it the most.

Supporting Children’s Health and Potential

The law behind this fundamental healthcare reform was signed by Governor Tim Walz in 2023, reflecting Minnesota’s commitment to children’s health and their potential. This initiative aligns with the broader national goal to re-enroll millions of low-income families in Medicaid after states dropped them from the rolls, a move that has left over 12.5 million people without coverage. This effort is particularly crucial for Black and Hispanic individuals who are overrepresented on the Medicaid rolls and the more than 2.4 million children who lost coverage, underscoring the urgency of the situation.