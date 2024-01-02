en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children

In a groundbreaking policy shift, Minnesota has launched a 12-month continuous Medicaid health insurance coverage for children from low and moderate-income families. This initiative, implemented by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, promises to safeguard children’s healthcare from disruptions caused by income fluctuations throughout the year, such as temporary employment, variable work hours, or occasional overtime.

Uninterrupted Coverage for Children

Under this new policy, children under the age of 19 who qualify for Medical Assistance, Minnesota’s Medicaid program, will enjoy uninterrupted health insurance for an entire year. This measure substantially reduces the risk of healthcare coverage gaps, ensuring that children have access to necessary medical services when they need them the most. Notably, this program is set to benefit children from minority backgrounds significantly, with 64% of Black children, 54% of American Indian/Alaskan Native children, 52% of Hispanic/Latino children, 31% of Asian children, and 17% of white children covered.

Annual Eligibility Renewals

Despite the continuous coverage policy, annual eligibility renewals are still a requirement. This practice, which was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 emergency, has since been reinstated. The reinstatement ensures that the children benefiting from the program still meet the eligibility criteria, maintaining the program’s integrity and objective to support the children who need it the most.

Supporting Children’s Health and Potential

The law behind this fundamental healthcare reform was signed by Governor Tim Walz in 2023, reflecting Minnesota’s commitment to children’s health and their potential. This initiative aligns with the broader national goal to re-enroll millions of low-income families in Medicaid after states dropped them from the rolls, a move that has left over 12.5 million people without coverage. This effort is particularly crucial for Black and Hispanic individuals who are overrepresented on the Medicaid rolls and the more than 2.4 million children who lost coverage, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

0
Health Policy United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals

By Quadri Adejumo

Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior

By Mazhar Abbas

LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw ...
@Crime · 57 seconds
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw ...
heart comment 0
Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, ‘Probable Acute Coronary Event’ Cited as Cause

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, 'Probable Acute Coronary Event' Cited as Cause
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests

By Wojciech Zylm

Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
49ers’ Running Back Conundrum: Balancing Mitchell and McCaffrey

By Salman Khan

49ers' Running Back Conundrum: Balancing Mitchell and McCaffrey
Academic’s Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
18 seconds
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
29 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
30 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
31 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
34 seconds
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
36 seconds
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
43 seconds
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
56 seconds
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving
57 seconds
LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
31 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app