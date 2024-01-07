Minnesota Health Department to Host Public Hearing on Sanford Medical Center Unit Closure

In a key development, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is gearing up to facilitate a virtual public hearing on the impending closure of the inpatient rehabilitation unit at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Marking a significant shift in local healthcare services, the hearing is slated for January 17, at 6 p.m.

A Platform for Public Discourse

The hearing is designed to serve as a platform for the Bemidji community to express their opinions and concerns about the transition. Sanford Health, the organization at the helm of the medical center, has stated that the beds currently designated for the rehabilitation unit will be redistributed to other units within the facility, starting April 1.

Redirecting Rehabilitation Services

Post the closure of the unit, patients requiring inpatient rehabilitation services will be guided to alternative establishments. These include swing-beds, skilled nursing facilities, and other centers located outside the local region. This move aims to ensure that patient care remains uninterrupted, despite the shifting dynamics of the healthcare landscape.

Legislative Mandate and Public Participation

The catalyst behind the public hearing is a legislative mandate, enacted by the Minnesota Legislature in June 2021. The law necessitates public notification and a hearing before a hospital or hospital campus is shut down, services are relocated, or specific services are terminated. The MDH’s Health Regulation Division is tasked with organizing the event to foster public discussion. Details for participating in the hearing via Microsoft Teams, along with information on how to request accessibility accommodations or submit comments and questions, are readily available.