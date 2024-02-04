Ministry of Health Launches Nationwide Medical Screening Camps against NCDs

In a decisive response to the mounting prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), accounting for 41% of health crises, the Ministry of Health is adopting a proactive stance. The ministry is unveiling a series of medical health screening camps across the nation. These initiatives aim to foster disease prevention and aid in the early detection and treatment of NCDs.

Unveiling a Nationwide Health Endeavour

These health screening camps are a testament to the government's commitment to bolstering public health. They serve as an intervention strategy, targeting lifestyle-related risk factors linked with NCDs. The camps are designed to promote disease prevention and facilitate early detection and treatment of NCDs, focusing on the impact of factors such as unhealthy diets, tobacco use, and insufficient physical activity on citizens' health.

Shaping Health Policies through Data

Speaking on the importance of these initiatives, Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary, Mary Muthoni, emphasized the role of data collected during the screening processes. She noted that such information would be pivotal in formulating health policies, influencing budget allocations, and identifying gaps in the current healthcare strategies to tackle NCDs.

Reflecting Global Efforts

The ministry's endeavors mirror similar efforts worldwide. For instance, Rwanda marked World Cancer Day with activities such as cancer screenings and awareness campaigns, underscoring the necessity of preventive measures against non-communicable diseases. Similarly, the Health Ministry in Fiji is conducting a nationwide survey in response to the significant increase in cases of NCDs, particularly diabetes. These global initiatives highlight the importance of strengthening primary health care and reflect a shared commitment to combating NCDs.