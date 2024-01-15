en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills

The students of Rowde C Of E Primary Academy recently enjoyed an invaluable learning experience, courtesy of a free first aid workshop spearheaded by Mini First Aid in association with Savlon. Mini First Aid, holding the distinction of being the UK’s largest provider of pediatric first aid training, joined forces with Savlon, a brand synonymous with treating minor injuries in countless households, to impart crucial life-saving skills to the children.

Learning Life-Saving Skills with Mini First Aid and Savlon

During the course of this initiative, children from Key Stage 2 were introduced to dealing with injuries such as bumps, burns, breaks, and bleeding. They were also trained in crucial procedures like Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and choking management. The course was cleverly designed, borrowing insights from educational psychologists, teachers, and first aid industry bodies, to ensure that it was engaging for the young learners.

The workshop was not only informative but also empowering, instilling in the students a newfound confidence. The students’ positive response to the training is a testament to the effectiveness of the teaching techniques used and the relevance of the material covered.

Aligning with National Curriculum and Endorsements

This commendable initiative was in line with the 2024 National Curriculum requirements and has been endorsed by various first aid regulatory bodies. Alice Simpson, the headteacher of the academy, expressed her gratitude for the program and plans to make it an annual event.

Following the workshop, the children were awarded certificates and booklets, serving as tokens of their accomplishment and learning resources for future reference. The initiative also received endorsement and praise from Sara Davies MBE, an entrepreneur from Dragon’s Den who has invested in Mini First Aid.

Mini First Aid and Savlon: Aiming for a Safer Future

Mini First Aid, a brainchild of Kate Ball, was founded in 2014 with the intention of addressing the gap in early years first aid training. Brittany Skeels, the brand manager for Savlon, highlighted the importance of their partnership with Mini First Aid in providing such vital educational classes to local children.

This initiative has been lauded for equipping children with skills that would prove useful throughout their lives, fostering a sense of responsibility and readiness to handle emergencies.

0
Education Health United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
45 seconds ago
Nine-Year-Old Prodigy Preesha Chakraborty Named Among 'World's Brightest' by JH-CTY
Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-American prodigy, has earned a coveted spot on the ‘world’s brightest’ students list, compiled by the esteemed Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (JH-CTY). This remarkable third-grader from Warm Spring Elementary School in Fremont, California, has showcased an intellectual prowess far beyond her years during the above-grade-level tests conducted by JH-CTY
Nine-Year-Old Prodigy Preesha Chakraborty Named Among 'World's Brightest' by JH-CTY
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
10 mins ago
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
11 mins ago
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
Turkana County in Kenya Reveals Sh534 Million Education Fund for Needy Students
49 seconds ago
Turkana County in Kenya Reveals Sh534 Million Education Fund for Needy Students
Pueblo County Schools Celebrate Surge in Graduation Rates
7 mins ago
Pueblo County Schools Celebrate Surge in Graduation Rates
RSMSSB Releases Admit Cards for Informatics Assistant Exam 2023
9 mins ago
RSMSSB Releases Admit Cards for Informatics Assistant Exam 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
8 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
12 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
17 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
27 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
28 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
28 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
29 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
37 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
41 seconds
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
29 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app