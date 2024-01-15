Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills

The students of Rowde C Of E Primary Academy recently enjoyed an invaluable learning experience, courtesy of a free first aid workshop spearheaded by Mini First Aid in association with Savlon. Mini First Aid, holding the distinction of being the UK’s largest provider of pediatric first aid training, joined forces with Savlon, a brand synonymous with treating minor injuries in countless households, to impart crucial life-saving skills to the children.

Learning Life-Saving Skills with Mini First Aid and Savlon

During the course of this initiative, children from Key Stage 2 were introduced to dealing with injuries such as bumps, burns, breaks, and bleeding. They were also trained in crucial procedures like Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and choking management. The course was cleverly designed, borrowing insights from educational psychologists, teachers, and first aid industry bodies, to ensure that it was engaging for the young learners.

The workshop was not only informative but also empowering, instilling in the students a newfound confidence. The students’ positive response to the training is a testament to the effectiveness of the teaching techniques used and the relevance of the material covered.

Aligning with National Curriculum and Endorsements

This commendable initiative was in line with the 2024 National Curriculum requirements and has been endorsed by various first aid regulatory bodies. Alice Simpson, the headteacher of the academy, expressed her gratitude for the program and plans to make it an annual event.

Following the workshop, the children were awarded certificates and booklets, serving as tokens of their accomplishment and learning resources for future reference. The initiative also received endorsement and praise from Sara Davies MBE, an entrepreneur from Dragon’s Den who has invested in Mini First Aid.

Mini First Aid and Savlon: Aiming for a Safer Future

Mini First Aid, a brainchild of Kate Ball, was founded in 2014 with the intention of addressing the gap in early years first aid training. Brittany Skeels, the brand manager for Savlon, highlighted the importance of their partnership with Mini First Aid in providing such vital educational classes to local children.

This initiative has been lauded for equipping children with skills that would prove useful throughout their lives, fostering a sense of responsibility and readiness to handle emergencies.