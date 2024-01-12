en English
Health

MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology

In a breakthrough development at CES Las Vegas, MindLink Air, an avant-garde wearable device, emerged as a revolution in cognitive monitoring and optimization. Unlike traditional wearables that track physical activities, MindLink Air, designed like an everyday pair of glasses, shifts focus to enhancing the wearer’s attention span and extending periods of intense focus, colloquially termed as the ‘flow state’.

A New Era of Cognitive Monitoring

The glasses are equipped with groundbreaking eye-tracking technology. Neil Sarkar, the CEO of MindLink Air, believes this technology can potentially serve as an early detection tool for brain diseases such as dementia and seizures. The device employs six intricate sensors to map and monitor eye movements, including pupil dilation and blink patterns. These movements provide invaluable insights into cognitive load, fatigue, and focus.

Infrared Innovation

The MindLink Air glasses harness the power of infrared light coupled with minuscule light sensors to build a 3D model of the eye. This technology captures miniscule changes in eye behavior, changes that could potentially indicate cognitive decline. The data gathered is not only comprehensive but also precise, fostering a deeper understanding of cognitive health.

Optimizing Focus, Minimizing Burnout

An accompanying app offers users guidance to optimize focus and minimize the risk of burnout. User-friendly and intuitive, the app helps users leverage the data collected by the glasses to their advantage. Furthermore, the glasses are compatible with any lens type, including prescription and sunglass lenses, offering convenience for a wide demographic.

The company has announced plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign in March, with a generous offer of a 50 percent discount for early backers. They aim to ship the MindLink Air glasses during the second half of the year, marking a new milestone in wearable technology.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

