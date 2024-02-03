Millions to Converge on Kadhimiya for Imam Musa Kadhim's Martyrdom Anniversary

On February 5, 2024, the city of Kadhimiya in Iraq will transform into a living tapestry of faith and devotion. Millions of Shia Muslim pilgrims from across the globe are set to converge on the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS), the revered seventh Imam in Shia Islam. The event, which corresponds to the 25th day of Rajab in the Islamic lunar calendar, holds profound religious significance.

Embracing Pilgrims with Open Arms

The city is bracing for an influx of approximately ten million pilgrims. Devotees from Iraq, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Lebanon, among other countries, will walk the streets of Kadhimiya, echoing the steps of their revered Imam. The Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) is facilitating the occasion by setting up Quranic stations. Staffed by 15 Quranic experts, these stations will offer programs including teaching the correct recitations of certain Surahs, instructing on short Quran surahs, supplications, and providing answers to questions about the Quran.

Imam Kadhim (AS): A Beacon of Piety and Knowledge

Imam Kadhim, revered for his piety and knowledge, met his martyrdom by poisoning on Rajab 25, 183 (September 5, 799 AD) in Baghdad. His holy shrine in the city has since become a focal point of Shia pilgrimage. Pilgrims visiting the shrine seek to pay their respect and draw inspiration from the life of the Imam, who is celebrated for his devotion to Islamic teachings.

Ensuring Safety and Well-being

As the city prepares to welcome the sea of pilgrims, the Iraqi prime minister's office has directed comprehensive preparations. A committee has been formed to ensure the safety and well-being of the visitors. Measures include increased security, closure of all ministries and government institutions in Baghdad on the anniversary day, and transport provisions involving 250 buses. The Iraqi health ministry has also stepped up, deploying ambulances, medicines, and medical equipment. Health regulations will be strictly supervised, particularly concerning the distribution of votive foods and beverages to the pilgrims.

As the day of commemoration nears, Kadhimiya stands ready, its arms open wide to embrace the millions of pilgrims. The city, reverberating with anticipation and faith, exemplifies the unity, devotion, and resilience of the Shia Muslim community worldwide.