Millennials Redefine Self-Care with ‘Prejuvenation’ Trend

In an era where age-defying beauty is increasingly sought after, the millennial generation is redefining self-care by investing heavily in ‘prejuvenation’ – a trend of adopting less invasive cosmetic procedures such as injectables at a younger age. This early intervention aims to delay the need for more intense procedures in later years. According to the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, millennials are outspending baby boomers 2-to-1 on self-care, including aesthetic medicine, marking a significant shift in societal attitudes towards maintaining a youthful appearance.

Cost of Prejuvenation

As with all investments, the cost of maintaining youthful looks comes with a hefty price tag. The average cost of botulinum toxin injections, commonly known as Botox, is $528, while dermal filler treatments such as Juvederm start at a base price of $794. These costs represent an ongoing financial commitment. However, they indicate a substantial willingness among millennials to invest in their physical appearance.

The Importance of Skin Care

Beyond cosmetic procedures, dermatologists emphasize the importance of good skin care habits in delaying the onset of fine lines and sun damage. These include not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding excessive sun exposure, and sticking to a simple yet effective skin care routine. The recommended regimen often includes the use of sunscreen, retinol, and vitamin C serum, all of which contribute to maintaining skin health.

The Role of Dermatologists and Plastic Surgeons

When considering a foray into the world of cosmetic treatments, it’s advisable to consult with a professional. Dermatologists can help craft a personalized treatment plan that fits one’s goals and budget. In more severe cases, such as sagging skin or other major cosmetic concerns, consulting a plastic surgeon may be more appropriate. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons often collaborate to address a patient’s aesthetic concerns, given their respective specializations in different aspects of cosmetic care.