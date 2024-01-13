Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience

Philippine actress Miles Ocampo has triumphantly announced her victory against papillary thyroid carcinoma, a type of thyroid cancer, marking a significant end to her battle with the disease. Unexpectedly diagnosed and silently fighting the disease, Ocampo has now emerged victorious, standing as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

The Unforeseen Battle

In a candid interview with Karen Davila, Ocampo shared her journey, which began with a thyroid surgery she underwent, unaware of the lurking cancer. Both her doctor and manager were privy to her diagnosis, but decided to withhold the information, urging her to remove the neck lump promptly, irrespective of biopsy results. Following the operation, the news of her cancer was broken to her, leading to additional sessions of radiation therapy due to the spread of cancerous cells.

Life After Cancer

Today, Ocampo is cancer-free, though she has to continue with life-long medication, an aftermath of her battle. This has resulted in weight fluctuations and periods of depression, a side effect she has learned to embrace. Ocampo first revealed her diagnosis in April of the previous year, post her surgery, sparking concern among her fans and the public.

Triumph Against Adversity

But now, Ocampo stands victorious, no longer concerned about societal opinions on her weight, and instead focusing on her health. Despite the physical and emotional toll, she has managed to thrive in her career, bagging the Best Supporting Actress award at the Metro Manila Film Festival and hosting the widely watched noontime show, Eat Bulaga. Her story is a testament to her indomitable spirit, and a reminder of the importance of regular health check-ups and treatment, even in the face of fear and uncertainty.