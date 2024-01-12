en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting

Filipina actress, Miles Ocampo, in a candid interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, revealed her victorious battle against a malignant thyroid condition. Unbeknownst to her until after surgery, Ocampo was grappling with a serious health concern. Today, she proudly announces her status as a cancer survivor, after a successful thyroid surgery in 2023.

Unveiling the Battle

Her journey was fraught with challenges, from the initial shock of a cancer diagnosis to the subsequent surgery and oral radiation. The revelation came as a surprise to Ocampo, who was unaware of the malignancy until post-surgery. Today, she stands tall, having overcome the cancerous threat.

The Road Ahead

Despite her triumph over the illness, Ocampo acknowledges the path ahead is paved with lifelong maintenance medication. Her medication dosage is subject to bi-monthly adjustments based on regular blood test results, a crucial determinant in her weight management. The journey of recovery continues, albeit with a victory against cancer in her stride.

Trust and Faith Amidst Uncertainty

Reflecting on her experience, Ocampo underlines the critical role of trust and faith. In times of uncertainty, she leaned heavily on her belief in a higher power, which she credits with helping her navigate this challenging phase of her life.

Triumph in Personal and Professional Life

Simultaneously, Ocampo’s professional life flourished amidst her personal tribulations. Her recent work in “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” and “The Iron Heart” has been widely acclaimed. Additionally, her stellar performance in “Family of Two” bagged her the best supporting actress award at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night.

In conclusion, Ocampo’s journey is a testament to her resilience and indomitable spirit. Her story serves as a beacon of hope for many, reiterating the importance of trust and faith during uncertain times. As she continues her journey towards complete recovery, she remains a symbol of strength and inspiration for many across the globe.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
55 seconds ago
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
A landmark study in the United Kingdom has unveiled the promise of merging whole-genome sequencing (WGS) with clinical data to customize cancer treatments. The research, which drew on data from the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project and National Health Service (NHS) records, has the potential to revolutionize the understanding of cancer and the creation of new
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 mins ago
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
20 mins ago
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
3 mins ago
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
5 mins ago
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
11 mins ago
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
56 seconds
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
2 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
2 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
3 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
3 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
3 mins
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
5 mins
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
5 mins
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
7 mins
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app