Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Son's Choking Incident: A Close Call

A harrowing episode unfolded recently as Mike Sorrentino, popularly known as 'The Situation' from 'Jersey Shore', leapt into action when his 2-year-old son, Romeo, started choking on pasta during a family dinner. The incident, captured on a Ring camera, was later shared by Sorrentino on social media, bringing to light the terrifying reality of such situations and the importance of immediate response.

Unforeseen Peril at the Dinner Table

The video showed the family seated for dinner, enjoying a meal of pasta pesto gnocchi. Suddenly, Romeo exhibited signs of distress after consuming some gnocchi. Mike promptly attended to his son's coughing and crying, and upon realizing the gravity of the situation, sprung into action.

Immediate Response: A Life Saver

Another adult at the table identified that Romeo was choking, triggering a swift response from the family. As one person, possibly Mike's wife Lauren, went to retrieve water, Mike repeatedly struck his son's back in an effort to clear his windpipe. The technique proved successful as Romeo eventually cried out, indicating that the obstruction had been cleared.

Post Incident: Reflection and Resolve

Following the incident, Mike posted pictures of his children and narrated the event, commending himself and his wife for their composed response. In the wake of the frightening ordeal, he also revealed plans for him and his wife to attend CPR classes. He further noted that Romeo would be temporarily abstaining from eating gnocchi, the dish that had caused the incident.

This distressing incident has underscored the significance of being prepared for such emergencies and has propelled the couple towards taking preventive measures to better handle any such possible future occurrences.