Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares PSA After Son's Choking Incident

Reality television star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, endured a moment of sheer terror when their two-year-old son, Romeo, began choking on a piece of gnocchi during dinner. The alarming episode, captured on their Ring Cam, has since been shared on Instagram by the couple as a public service announcement, shedding light on the importance of first aid knowledge and preparedness in emergency situations.

A Chilling Dinner Incident

The video reveals a frantic Sorrentino attempting to dislodge the obstructing pasta from Romeo's airway. However, it was Lauren's quick thinking and composed response that ultimately saved the day. She utilized a lifesaving device named the DeCHOKER, which successfully cleared Romeo's airway, exemplifying the paramount importance of having such devices at hand and knowing how to use them.

Gratitude Amid Fear

Despite the heart-stopping episode, the Sorrentino family expressed their gratitude for the favorable outcome. The incident has prompted them to take up CPR lessons, emphasizing the necessity of such skills in averting potential tragedies. For the time being, gnocchi has been crossed off from Romeo's meal plan.

A Look Ahead

In addition to Romeo, the Sorrentinos have a one-year-old daughter, Mia, and are excitedly anticipating the arrival of another baby girl due in March. Despite the recent scare, Mike reflected positively on parenthood and the challenges it presents, reaffirming his commitment to raising his children and preparing for the trials ahead.