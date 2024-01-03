en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth

As the world welcomed the new year, a midwife named Alex Sowerby from the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust had a unique start to 2024. Alex gave birth to a baby girl named Fern Amber at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, marking the hospital’s first birth of the year. However, Fern’s arrival at 1.22 am on January 1 was a surprise as she was six weeks premature, weighing 6lbs 13oz.

Unexpected Arrival

Alex, who has been a midwife for four years, was caught off guard by Fern’s early arrival. The baby was not due until the end of January. However, after Alex’s waters broke on Saturday night, she briefly returned home from the hospital before coming back and giving birth. Fern joins her two-year-old sister, Wren, in the family.

New Year’s Day Babies

Following a one-night stay in the hospital, Alex and Fern were discharged on January 2. Fern was not the only baby to greet the new year at the Cumberland Infirmary. Another baby, a boy, was born at 7 pm on New Year’s Day, tipping the scales at 8lbs 7oz.

Celebrating Life During the Festive Season

During the holiday season, the midwives at NCIC had their hands full. They delivered two babies on Christmas Day and seven on New Year’s Day. On Christmas Day, a boy was born at the Cumberland Infirmary, while a girl was born at West Cumberland Hospital. Additionally, five babies greeted 2024 at West Cumberland Hospital on New Year’s Day.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?

By Salman Khan

The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace ...
@Health · 2 mins
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace ...
heart comment 0
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified

By Ayesha Mumtaz

New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta

By Rizwan Shah

Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
Latest Headlines
World News
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
7 seconds
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
53 seconds
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
1 min
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
1 min
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
1 min
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
1 min
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
2 mins
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
2 mins
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
3 mins
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
24 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app