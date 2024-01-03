Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth

As the world welcomed the new year, a midwife named Alex Sowerby from the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust had a unique start to 2024. Alex gave birth to a baby girl named Fern Amber at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, marking the hospital’s first birth of the year. However, Fern’s arrival at 1.22 am on January 1 was a surprise as she was six weeks premature, weighing 6lbs 13oz.

Unexpected Arrival

Alex, who has been a midwife for four years, was caught off guard by Fern’s early arrival. The baby was not due until the end of January. However, after Alex’s waters broke on Saturday night, she briefly returned home from the hospital before coming back and giving birth. Fern joins her two-year-old sister, Wren, in the family.

New Year’s Day Babies

Following a one-night stay in the hospital, Alex and Fern were discharged on January 2. Fern was not the only baby to greet the new year at the Cumberland Infirmary. Another baby, a boy, was born at 7 pm on New Year’s Day, tipping the scales at 8lbs 7oz.

Celebrating Life During the Festive Season

During the holiday season, the midwives at NCIC had their hands full. They delivered two babies on Christmas Day and seven on New Year’s Day. On Christmas Day, a boy was born at the Cumberland Infirmary, while a girl was born at West Cumberland Hospital. Additionally, five babies greeted 2024 at West Cumberland Hospital on New Year’s Day.