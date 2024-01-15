Midwest Frostbite Cases Surge Amid Unprecedented Cold Spell

In the wake of extreme cold and snow ravaging the Midwest, the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Regional Burn and Wound Center in Lincoln reports an 'unprecedented' surge of frostbite injuries. Esther Rathjen, the burn unit manager, calls this the highest incidence of frostbite cases she has seen in her 23 years of service.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Frostbite Cases

As per the latest data, 12 patients in Omaha, 12 in Lincoln, and one in Kearney have been admitted for frostbite. Over 40 additional inquiries have been received from other facilities. The National Weather Service has issued a warning that severe cold air combined with windy conditions can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, with wind chill plummeting to 20 below zero.

Frostbite Severity and Vulnerable Groups

Advertisment

Frostbite severity can range from reddened skin to bone damage. Timely treatment within 24 hours is crucial to minimize the risk of amputation. The most vulnerable groups include the homeless, outdoor workers, and individuals with medical conditions that affect circulation.

Strain on Medical Services

Eric Jensen, a burn nurse, underscored the regional strain on medical services, as St. Elizabeth's is the only burn unit in Nebraska, serving multiple Midwest states. Due to the increased demand, the center has extended its clinic hours. Prevention tips include layering up, covering exposed skin, warming up indoors, checking on neighbors, and carrying supplies when traveling.

This unprecedented situation underscores the risks posed by extreme weather conditions and the importance of preparedness and community support. It serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of severe weather and the urgent need for effective measures to prevent and treat frostbite injuries.