Midlands Air Ambulance Charity: Nigel's Story Nominated for National Charity Film Award

On March 20, 2024, the annual Charity Film Awards will reveal the winners of this year's competition. Among the finalists is Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, vying for the Best Longform Film category with their powerful submission, "Nigel's Story." The poignant film highlights the vital role that air ambulance crews play in saving lives, as well as the importance of public support during medical emergencies.

A Story of Survival

The film centers around Nigel Davis, a former patient who suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest at his home. Thanks to the swift actions of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity team and the advanced equipment they had on hand, Nigel's life was saved. The 30-minute film, produced in collaboration with 7video, takes viewers on an emotional journey, showcasing the invaluable work of the clinicians who respond to such incidents.

Raising Awareness and Encouraging Support

The overarching goal of "Nigel's Story" is to generate awareness regarding the importance of bystander support and the advanced skills of the clinicians at incident scenes. The film emphasizes that each second counts during a medical emergency and demonstrates the difference that air ambulance services can make in such critical situations.

A Battle for the Title

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's journey to becoming a finalist began with the nomination stage, followed by the first round of public voting. Securing their place among the top contenders, the charity now eagerly awaits the decision of the judging panel, who will determine the winners for each category.

In addition to the judges' choices, there will be a secondary public vote opening on February 14, 2024, to select the People's Choice Charity Film of the Year. Members of the community are encouraged to watch "Nigel's Story" and cast their votes in support of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

As the countdown to the gala ceremony on March 20, 2024, begins, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity remains hopeful that "Nigel's Story" will not only receive recognition but also inspire viewers to appreciate and support the life-saving work of air ambulance crews.