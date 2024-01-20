Middletown Fire Department and Paramedics Face Lawsuit Over Homeless Man's Death

The Middletown Fire Department, the city, and two of its paramedics, Brian Mariano and Kyle Baughman, are facing a lawsuit over the death of a homeless man, William 'Billy' Jeffreys. Jeffreys died on March 7, 2022, while being transported to Atrium Medical Center. The family of the deceased has alleged gross negligence and willful misconduct by the paramedics, accusing them of failing to intervene in Jeffreys' drug overdose, exhibiting inappropriate behavior upon his death, and attempting to deceive hospital nurses by pretending Jeffreys was still alive.

Accusations of Falsifying Records and Withholding Information

According to the lawsuit, Mariano and Baughman have been accused of falsifying medical records and withholding crucial information about the incident. Brian Mariano, who legally changed his name from Brian Smith following a conviction for reckless driving, resigned from his position to avoid termination. This followed internal and external investigations into the circumstances surrounding Jeffreys' death.

The Cause of Jeffreys' Death

Jeffreys' autopsy report indicated that his death was caused by a combination of methamphetamine, diazepam, and amitriptyline intoxication. The overdose of methamphetamine was identified as a significant factor contributing to his demise. The family has brought the lawsuit against the Middletown Fire Department, the city, and the two paramedics involved, seeking punitive damages and a jury trial for the alleged misconduct.

No Public Response from the City or Involved Parties

As of now, the city and the parties involved in the lawsuit have not made any public comments. The allegations put forth in the lawsuit, if proven, could have significant implications for the fire department and the city of Middletown. This incident brings to the fore the importance of professional conduct and empathy in emergency services, particularly towards the most vulnerable members of society.