Middlesbrough Launches Fluoride Varnishing to Combat Child Tooth Decay in Deprived Areas

Addressing the pressing issue of child tooth decay in Middlesbrough, particularly in its most deprived communities, the local council has taken a decisive step forward. With tooth decay rates in five-year-olds being the highest in the North East, and adult oral health also suffering, a targeted fluoride varnishing programme is set to be introduced. This initiative, poised to cost around £30,000 annually, will be funded through an existing public health grant and aims to significantly reduce the rates of decayed, missing, and filled teeth among school pupils.

Urgent Need for Intervention

The statistics present a grim picture of oral health in Middlesbrough, especially among its youngest residents. Nearly 30% of adults in the area suffer from oral health issues, a stark contrast to the national average of just under 18%. The situation for children is even more alarming, with the highest level of tooth decay in five-year-olds within the North East. These figures underscore the urgent need for intervention, prompting Middlesbrough Council to revisit and propose the fluoride varnishing programme, which had been paused during the Covid pandemic.

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Care Access

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the oral health crisis in Middlesbrough, with nearly half of the children and fewer than 40% of adults accessing dental care in 2022. This has prompted concerns about worsening health inequalities and the long-term impact on residents' dental health. In response to this dire situation, the council's health scrutiny panel has issued a call to the government, highlighting the necessity of addressing the crisis in NHS dentistry access and ensuring equal and affordable dental services for all in the region. The government's £200m dental recovery plan, which focuses on oral health in young children and delivering an expanded dental workforce, comes as a beacon of hope amidst these challenges.

Looking Forward: A Healthier Future for Middlesbrough's Children

The introduction of the community fluoride varnish programme represents a critical step towards improving the oral health of Middlesbrough's most vulnerable children. By targeting school pupils with the highest rates of dental issues, the initiative not only aims to reduce the prevalence of tooth decay but also to address the broader health inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic. As the programme rolls out, it brings with it the promise of a healthier future for the town's children, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive approach to oral health that could serve as a model for other communities facing similar challenges.