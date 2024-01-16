Mid-Air Medical Emergency: Doctor Saves Life on Akasa Air Flight

On January 14, midair on a flight from Kochi to Mumbai, an ordinary journey turned into a dramatic medical emergency. A passenger was on the brink of a life-threatening crisis, his breath labored, his skin pale and clammy. Thanks to the swift actions of Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist on board, a life was saved, a potential mid-air catastrophe was averted.

A Sudden Turn of Events

The crisis began when Dr. Philips noticed the passenger sitting next to him struggling to breathe. The man was in clear distress, with critically low oxygen levels and a sharply elevated blood pressure. Noticing the urgency of the situation, Dr. Philips stepped in to assist the flight attendant, initially helping with the passenger's nebulizer.

Swift Diagnosis and Action

Armed with his stethoscope and medical expertise, Dr. Philips quickly diagnosed the passenger with pleural effusion - a condition where the lung fills with fluid, making breathing difficult and potentially fatal. The passenger revealed he had kidney issues and was undergoing dialysis thrice weekly. Further examination revealed the passenger's blood pressure was at a dangerously high level of 280/160.

Life-Saving Measures

Dr. Philips administered an emergency intramuscular injection of frusemide from the flight's emergency kit to help reduce the fluid buildup. He also administered blood pressure-lowering medication. With the aid of the flight crew, who provided oxygen cylinders, Dr. Philips managed to stabilize the passenger's oxygen saturation above 90%. Upon landing, the passenger was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

The incident, which could have ended in tragedy, instead resulted in a life saved and a crisis averted, thanks to the swift actions of Dr. Philips and the support of the Akasa Air flight crew. News of the event quickly spread on social media, where users commended the doctor for his brave, quick thinking and the flight crew for their readiness to assist.