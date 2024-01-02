en English
Health

Microstate Analysis: A New Dimension in Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Unveiling a new dimension in understanding Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a recent study opens the door to a novel approach in analyzing brain function—microstate analysis. This innovative method focuses on the instantaneous phase of neural oscillations across the entire brain, moving past the conventional methods that only consider pairwise interactions between two regions.

A New Approach to Understanding Brain Function

The heart of the methodology lies in capturing the moment-to-moment dynamic functional connectivity (dFC) by focusing on the instantaneous phase difference of brain oscillations. It looks at the whole brain instantaneous phase distributions instead of relying on pairwise differences, thereby providing a more detailed picture of the dynamic state transitions of neural activity throughout the entire brain.

Microstate Analysis and Alzheimer’s Disease

Applied to electroencephalography signals in AD patients, microstate analysis identifies AD-specific state transitions. These transitions are defined by the leading phase location—altered due to the loss of brain regional interactions in AD. This shift in approach, focusing on instantaneous spatial power distributions, paints a more vivid picture of the dynamic state transitions of neural activity spanning the entire brain.

Unveiling the Dynamics of Neural Networks

The researchers behind the study hypothesized that analyzing the spatial instantaneous frequency (IF) distribution could unveil the inherent dynamic processes in neural networks. In AD, characterized by the deterioration of cognitive functions due to neuronal death, neurofibrillary tangles, and senile plaques, understanding these dynamics is crucial. The effectiveness of the IF microstate in identifying network dynamics alterations in AD lends credence to this hypothesis, positioning it as a valuable tool in diagnosing and understanding the progression of AD.

Health Science & Technology
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

