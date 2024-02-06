Microsites Project Launched Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in Karnataka

The Department of Health and Family Welfare in India has set in motion the Microsites project, under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), in three strategic districts of Karnataka: Mysuru, Belagavi, and Udupi. These districts were chosen based on their readiness and stellar performance in the implementation of ABDM. Each district boasts over 1,000 health facilities.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's Microsites Project

Launched by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, in Mysuru, the Microsites project is a key component of the ABDM. Its main activities include raising awareness about ABDM, enrolling healthcare professionals and health facilities into respective registries, and promoting the adoption of ABDM-enabled Hospital Information Management Systems. Additionally, the program aims to create individual Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts and link digital health records.

Key Players and Stakeholders

The implementation of this ambitious initiative is supported by the field interface agency Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM). SVYM will deploy personnel on the ground to engage with various health facilities. The larger 100 Microsites project, spearheaded by the National Health Authority (NHA), aims to digitize private healthcare sectors such as hospitals, labs, and pharmacies. It aims to create a unified digital health ecosystem within specific geographical areas. The key stakeholders involved in this project include the NHA, State Mission Directorate-ABDM, private healthcare facilities, digital solution providers, a field interface agency, and a development partner.

Insights into the Project

During the launch event, Randeep D., the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services and State Mission Director for ABDM in Karnataka, shed light on the state's implementation of ABDM. Basant Garg, the Additional CEO of NHA and Mission Director for ABDM, provided insights into the Microsites project. In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between the field interface agency and the Health Department to formalize their collaboration.