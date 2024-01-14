en English
Health

Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk

Recent scientific warnings have raised an alarming concern about the pervasive issue of microplastic pollution, highlighting potential health risks previously overlooked. Microplastics, inclusive of nano and microplastic particles, have been found to bypass the blood-brain barrier (BBB), potentially leading to health issues such as dementia. Studies indicate that these tiny plastic fragments can accumulate in the brain and other organs, causing significant concern.

Microplastics in Bottled Water

Recent research has discovered a high number of nanoplastic particles in bottled water, raising concerns about potential health risks. Utilizing advanced microscopic techniques, nanoplastics, much smaller than microplastics, were detected carrying cancer-causing chemicals. The study’s findings have prompted a call for additional research into the prevalence and effects of nanoplastics in various environments. These findings pose a crucial wake-up call about the hidden dangers in everyday products like bottled water and the pervasive nature of plastic pollution.

Health Concerns Associated with Plastic Bottles

Plastic bottled water has been found to leach chemicals like Bisphenol A (BPA) and contain over 300,000 potentially hazardous particles per liter, leading to health concerns such as oxidative stress, inflammation, immune dysfunction, and altered metabolism. Symptoms of plastic bottle poisoning can include gastrointestinal problems, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, fatigue, asthma, and immune-related conditions. It is advised to avoid using plastic bottles, especially in hot conditions, and to opt for alternatives like glass or stainless steel bottles.

Microplastics in Everyday Products and the Environment

Even products like dissolvable laundry detergent sheets or laundry pods, which seem environmentally friendly due to their lack of plastic packaging, contain polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) that contributes to microplastic pollution. PVA degrades slowly in wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and can become a pollutant in the natural environment. Since most WWTPs are not designed to eliminate PVA effectively, using alternatives to plastic such as glass or metal for water bottles and home filtration systems for tap water is recommended to mitigate the issue of plastic pollution.

While there is some research into bacteria that might break down plastics, the effectiveness of these solutions is still uncertain, necessitating further study. The world produces over 450 million tons of plastics each year, and the vast majority of plastic does not degrade naturally but breaks down into smaller pieces over time. The concentration of microplastics in bottled water was found to be higher than in tap water, and simply opening and closing the cap on a plastic bottle of water can release tiny plastic bits into the liquid.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

