Business

Microbix Shows Resilience Amid Challenges, Records Major Sale in Q4

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Microbix Biosystems Inc., under the leadership of Cameron Groome, has weathered a challenging year of 2023, emerging with added resilience, new customers, products, and a promising redevelopment deal for Kinlytic urokinase. Despite a small net loss for the year, the company maintains a positive outlook, attributing the slowdown in sales growth to a pause in new orders for their DxTM viral transport medium.

Financial Performance: A Year of Adaptation

Microbix’s CFO, Jim Currie, shed light on a dip in top-line revenue, largely due to a decrease in DxTM revenues, which impacted both the top and bottom lines. Nevertheless, excluding the effects of VTM and Kinlytic, the company witnessed an 8% growth in the rest of its business segments. The fourth quarter, albeit presenting level top-line results year over year, grappled with increased costs and batch failures, impacting overall performance. However, the reversal of the Kinlytic asset’s impairment helped cushion some losses.

Operational Initiatives: Gearing for Future Growth

COO Ken Hughes brought attention to the successful implementation of the Electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) and the NetSuite ERP system, crucial to support the company’s future expansion. Furthermore, Microbix’s ability to meet the new in vitro diagnostic regulations (IVDR) in Europe underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining access to European markets amidst heightened regulatory requirements.

Record Sales: A Testimony to Microbix’s Technical Leadership

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Microbix marked a significant achievement by selling and shipping over C$1 million worth of its quality assessment products (QAPs) to a leading clinical laboratory accreditation services provider. This shipment, the largest to a lab proficiency testing (PT) and external quality assessment (EQA) services provider, supports proficiency programs covering numerous infectious diseases across multiple disease categories. The CEO and President of Microbix expressed delight in advancing their relationship with the international leader in the PT EQA sector of the clinical laboratory industry. This record set of orders substantiates Microbix’s technical leadership in creating and producing test controls.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

