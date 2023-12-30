en English
Health

‘Microbial Decoration’: Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:12 am EST
‘Microbial Decoration’: Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine

A recent publication in the ‘Acta Materia Medica’ journal unravels a new frontier of biomedicine, spotlighting the instrumental role of microorganisms in vital physiological and metabolic processes, including digestion and immunity.

The Rise of Microorganisms in Biomedicine

With the burgeoning interest in the potential of microorganisms in biomedical applications, particularly in drug delivery, the review delves into the challenges that stand in the way. The rapid proliferation, toxicity, and immunogenicity of bacteria pose significant hurdles when used directly for drug delivery.

‘Microbial Decoration’: A Promising Solution

The article introduces an innovative approach titled ‘microbial decoration’ to circumvent these issues. This technique involves manipulating the surface properties of microbes to enhance drug delivery specificity, stability, and controlled release. The applications of this approach are far-reaching, with potential use in cancer therapy, gene therapy, and vaccine delivery.

The review provides a detailed summary of the latest research on various microbial surface modification methods. It elucidates the impact of network functionalization and chemical composition on the pH-responsive behavior of polymer nanogels and their adsorption of proteins. It also explores how the spatial distribution of functional units affects both the nanogels’ response to pH changes and the level and localization of adsorbed proteins.

The Future of Drug Delivery

The publication navigates through the evolving role of nanomaterials in the medical industry, particularly for the targeted and controlled delivery of micro and macromolecules in disease therapy. It addresses the recurring challenges in therapeutics, such as the absorption and stability of drugs and bioactive compounds. Furthermore, it underscores the potential of nanotechnology in disease diagnosis and treatment, providing a comprehensive examination of nanoengineered delivery systems and their pharmacokinetic features.

Another highlight of the review is the development of an injectable chitosan methoxy polyethylene glycol (mPEG) hybrid hydrogel for wound healing. This hybrid hydrogel demonstrated enhanced wound healing properties, largely due to the chemical interaction between chitosan and mPEG. The research confirmed a significant acceleration in wound healing and wound closure in a rat model, positioning the hydrogel as a promising material for hemostasis and wound management.

As the realm of biomedicine continues to expand, the role of microorganisms and their modified counterparts in drug delivery holds immense promise. The innovative approach of ‘microbial decoration’ is poised to pave the way for more effective therapeutic options in the future.

Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

