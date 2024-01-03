Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79

Mickey Cottrell, a veteran Hollywood publicist and a known figure in the independent film industry, has passed away at the age of 79. He was battling Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Cottrell’s death was confirmed by his sister, Suzie Cottrell-Smith, and was followed by a wave of tributes from the Hollywood community.

A Powerhouse of Independent Cinema

Cottrell was a well-known publicist for independent filmmakers and had a diverse career spanning over 30 years in the film and PR industries. He started his own firm in 2002 and handled publicity for numerous films, working with high profile independent filmmakers like Gus Van Sant, Andrew Haigh, and Phillip Noyce. His passion for independent cinema and his ability to champion filmmakers and artists made him a respected name in the industry.

More than a Publicist

But Cottrell was not just a publicist. He also had a career in acting and producing. He dabbled in various roles in films and TV shows and was known for his performances in films such as ‘My Own Private Idaho’ and ‘Ed Wood’. As a producer, he contributed to indie films, including the 2014 release ‘Perfect Cowboy’. He co-owned multiple firms, including Inclusive PR, further highlighting his multifaceted career.

An Unforgettable Presence

Cottrell was fondly remembered by his peers as a fun, entertaining, and knowledgeable person. His presence in the film festivals was noticeable, and he was known as a generous mentor. His death is undoubtedly a significant loss to the independent film industry. He is survived by his two sisters, a nephew, and a great-nephew. Plans for a memorial service will be announced later.