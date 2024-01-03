en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79

Mickey Cottrell, a veteran Hollywood publicist and a known figure in the independent film industry, has passed away at the age of 79. He was battling Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Cottrell’s death was confirmed by his sister, Suzie Cottrell-Smith, and was followed by a wave of tributes from the Hollywood community.

A Powerhouse of Independent Cinema

Cottrell was a well-known publicist for independent filmmakers and had a diverse career spanning over 30 years in the film and PR industries. He started his own firm in 2002 and handled publicity for numerous films, working with high profile independent filmmakers like Gus Van Sant, Andrew Haigh, and Phillip Noyce. His passion for independent cinema and his ability to champion filmmakers and artists made him a respected name in the industry.

More than a Publicist

But Cottrell was not just a publicist. He also had a career in acting and producing. He dabbled in various roles in films and TV shows and was known for his performances in films such as ‘My Own Private Idaho’ and ‘Ed Wood’. As a producer, he contributed to indie films, including the 2014 release ‘Perfect Cowboy’. He co-owned multiple firms, including Inclusive PR, further highlighting his multifaceted career.

An Unforgettable Presence

Cottrell was fondly remembered by his peers as a fun, entertaining, and knowledgeable person. His presence in the film festivals was noticeable, and he was known as a generous mentor. His death is undoubtedly a significant loss to the independent film industry. He is survived by his two sisters, a nephew, and a great-nephew. Plans for a memorial service will be announced later.

0
Health Obituary Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages

By Saboor Bayat

Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer

By Nimrah Khatoon

Beyond Barriers: Unseen Challenges of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Government Unveils Single Window System to Boost Medical Device Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

Turkish MP Calls for Better Rights for Nurses, Midwives Amid Workplace ...
@Health · 5 mins
Turkish MP Calls for Better Rights for Nurses, Midwives Amid Workplace ...
heart comment 0
Cathy Hunt’s Lung Cancer Battle: A Lifelong Smoker’s Warning

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cathy Hunt's Lung Cancer Battle: A Lifelong Smoker's Warning
From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn’s Recovery from Anorexia

By Salman Khan

From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn's Recovery from Anorexia
Footballer Maddie Blackburn’s Inspiring Battle Against Anorexia

By Salman Khan

Footballer Maddie Blackburn's Inspiring Battle Against Anorexia
Harrow GP Dr. Meena Thakur Honoured with MBE for her Contributions to the NHS

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Harrow GP Dr. Meena Thakur Honoured with MBE for her Contributions to the NHS
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
18 seconds
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
22 seconds
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
35 seconds
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
42 seconds
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
1 min
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
1 min
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
2 mins
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
2 mins
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
51 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
56 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app