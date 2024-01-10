en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother’s Day

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother’s Day

A day like any other turned into a fight for survival for Amanda Banic, a 35-year-old mother from Michigan. During her 35th week of pregnancy, what was initially brushed off as mere indigestion and anxiety, escalated into a life-threatening medical emergency. Exhibiting severe symptoms such as chest and jaw pains, along with blurred vision, Banic’s condition required urgent medical attention. In an unexpected turn of events, Banic was diagnosed with an aortic dissection – a rare and critical tear in the main artery stemming from the heart.

The Road to Survival

Within a span of 24 hours, Banic found herself in the midst of a whirlwind of emergency procedures. She underwent an immediate C-section, bringing her healthy daughter Baylor into the world. This was followed by not one, but two open-heart surgeries. The first, a 13-hour-long operation, was to repair her aorta. The second, a triple bypass surgery, was to reroute the blood around clogged heart arteries. Both procedures were carried out successfully, but Banic’s condition remained critical. She was put on life support, and spent a week clinging to life.

A Mother’s Strength, A Daughter’s Presence

During this challenging time, nurses facilitated skin-to-skin contact with newborn Baylor. Banic believes that it was Baylor’s presence in the womb that maintained pressure on vital areas, aiding her survival. After a grueling week on life support, Banic was finally stable enough to meet her daughter. This heartwarming meeting took place on Mother’s Day, making it an even more unforgettable moment for the family.

Facing the Future with Gratitude

Now, the Banic family is back home, cherishing every day together. They eagerly anticipate celebrating Baylor’s first birthday – a milestone that holds a profound significance for them. Banic’s ordeal has served as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life, the importance of timely medical attention, and the power of a mother’s will to survive for her child.

0
Health United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
14 mins ago
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
There has been a surge in cholera infections in the Mwanza region of Tanzania, with the count now standing at 34. Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla has issued several directives in an urgent attempt to combat the outbreak. These directives include swift measures to prevent the spread of the disease, such as improving environmental conditions, ensuring
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
24 mins ago
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
New Cholesterol Treatment in India: A Potential Game-Changer Amid Affordability Concerns
26 mins ago
New Cholesterol Treatment in India: A Potential Game-Changer Amid Affordability Concerns
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
19 mins ago
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
20 mins ago
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
24 mins ago
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
9 mins
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Sparks Chaos in Capitol
10 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Sparks Chaos in Capitol
Ecuador's President Noboa's Anti-Drug Cartel Campaign Faces Immediate Violent Backlash
10 mins
Ecuador's President Noboa's Anti-Drug Cartel Campaign Faces Immediate Violent Backlash
Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories
12 mins
Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories
Thabang Monare: A Journey of Resilience to the Africa Cup of Nations
13 mins
Thabang Monare: A Journey of Resilience to the Africa Cup of Nations
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
14 mins
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
16 mins
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
19 mins
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
20 mins
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
46 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
1 hour
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app