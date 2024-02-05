Michelle Obama Opens Up About Pandemic Depression, Highlights Need for Mental Health Support

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, in an interview with People magazine, opened up about her personal battle with low-grade depression during the tumultuous events of 2020, catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her candid conversation aimed to bring the widespread emotional toll of the pandemic into the limelight, and normalize the dialogue around mental health struggles.

Depression in the Wake of Unprecedented Challenges

Michelle Obama expressed that depression is a natural response to the unprecedented challenges and upheavals faced during the year, which included a global health crisis, economic instability, and social unrest. Citing the significant shocks and traumas that many have endured, she emphasized the importance of acknowledging mental health issues and the unrealistic expectations to remain unaffected.

Mental Health Impact of COVID-19

Studies show that the pandemic has had a profound impact on mental health, with a noticeable increase in symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety, and depression. Individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions appear to be more susceptible, with healthcare workers being particularly affected. The need for targeted support for individuals grappling with these conditions is more pressing than ever.

Greater Demand for Mental Health Support

Particularly among higher education students in the UK, there has been a significant rise in mental health issues. Challenges in accessing mental health services have led to the development of various online interventions to address the growing demand for support. These initiatives, which serve as examples of good practice, aim to bolster student mental wellbeing in higher education.