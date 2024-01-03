en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Biographies

Michelle Obama: Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Michelle Obama: Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, has built a powerful legacy, marked by an unwavering commitment to public service and community engagement. With an impressive career spanning over two decades, she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to societal betterment, solidifying her position as a pivotal force in the global arena.

From Princeton to the White House: A Journey of Resilience

Graduating magna cum laude from Princeton with a degree in sociology, Michelle Obama’s journey is a testament to her resilience. Her father, a man who battled multiple sclerosis until his death, was a constant source of inspiration. After Princeton, she met Barack Obama at a renowned Chicago law firm, Sidley & Austin, where she was assigned as his mentor. This marked the onset of a relationship that would also become a significant chapter in American history.

Propelling Community Engagement and Advocacy

Her tenure at the University of Chicago, first as the Associate Dean of Student Services (1996-2002) and then as the Executive Director for Community Affairs at the University Hospitals (2002-2005), bolstered her commitment to community service. Her work didn’t stop there; she also served as the Vice President of Community and External Affairs until January 2009.

Unwavering Dedication to Health and Youth Empowerment

Michelle Obama’s dedication to health and wellness is well documented. In April 2011, she co-launched ‘Joining Forces,’ a national veterans’ campaign, with Jill Biden. A couple of months later, she embarked on a trip to Africa, focusing on youth leadership and education, where she also met the iconic leader, Nelson Mandela. Her commitment to health was further emphasized when she published ‘American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America’ in May 2012.

Post White House Ventures: A Continuation of Impactful Work

Michelle Obama continues to have a profound influence, even after her tenure in the White House. Her post-White House activities include signing a multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2018, winning a Grammy in 2020, launching a podcast on Spotify, and discussing her experiences with low-grade depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2022, the Obamas’ production company signed an exclusive deal with Audible, a testament to their influence in the cultural landscape.

0
Biographies Health United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Biographies

See more
51 mins ago
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options, Invivyd Seeks FDA Approval
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global biotechnology firm, has announced the grant of stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight new employees. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to attract and retain top talent. The grants were made on December 29, 2023, under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Details of the
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options, Invivyd Seeks FDA Approval
Sarah Lancashire: A Journey from Granada Studios to Global Acclaim
1 day ago
Sarah Lancashire: A Journey from Granada Studios to Global Acclaim
93-Year-Old Syd Handy's Book 'Being Handy' Chronicles a Resilient Journey
1 day ago
93-Year-Old Syd Handy's Book 'Being Handy' Chronicles a Resilient Journey
Pankaj Tripathi Teases 'Main Atal Hoon': A Glimpse into Vajpayee's Life
10 hours ago
Pankaj Tripathi Teases 'Main Atal Hoon': A Glimpse into Vajpayee's Life
Novacyt Appoints Steve Gibson as New Chief Financial Officer
17 hours ago
Novacyt Appoints Steve Gibson as New Chief Financial Officer
Oprah Winfrey: Rising Above Adversity to Media Stardom
22 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey: Rising Above Adversity to Media Stardom
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
41 seconds
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
1 min
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
1 min
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
2 mins
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
2 mins
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
2 mins
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
2 mins
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
3 mins
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
3 mins
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
45 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app