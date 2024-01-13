Michael Strahan’s Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma

In a poignant revelation, Isabella Strahan, daughter of renowned television personality and former NFL player Michael Strahan, announced her battle with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Isabella’s diagnosis came during her freshman year at the University of Southern California following the onset of alarming symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and bleeding.

Unveiling her Health Journey

Isabella shared that she underwent emergency surgery to remove the brain tumor last October and is now gearing up for chemotherapy and radiation. She has chosen to freeze her eggs before the commencement of treatment, indicating her determination to preserve her fertility despite the life-altering diagnosis. To support others on a similar path, she is documenting her health journey through a YouTube series, the proceeds of which will be donated to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.

Medulloblastoma: A Rare Brain Cancer

Dr. Dennis Oh, Chief of Neurosurgery at Baystate Medical Center, explains that medulloblastoma forms in the back of the head near the cerebellum and can obstruct the flow of fluid, leading to symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, vomiting, and uncoordinated movements. The treatment necessitates surgery, weeks of radiation, and chemotherapy. The survival rate stands at about 70 percent for five years. Annually, approximately 500 children in the United States are diagnosed with medulloblastoma, with the peak incidence between 5 and 9 years of age.

Support and Solidarity

Michael Strahan, who had a 15-year-long illustrious career as a defensive end for the New York Giants and is now a prominent TV personality, has been steadfast in his support for Isabella. He even joined her for the start of her second vlog. Isabella and her twin sister Sophia are the youngest of Strahan’s four children. As their family confronts this challenging ordeal, they remain united, embodying resilience and courage.