en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Michael Strahan’s Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Michael Strahan’s Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma

In a poignant revelation, Isabella Strahan, daughter of renowned television personality and former NFL player Michael Strahan, announced her battle with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Isabella’s diagnosis came during her freshman year at the University of Southern California following the onset of alarming symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and bleeding.

Unveiling her Health Journey

Isabella shared that she underwent emergency surgery to remove the brain tumor last October and is now gearing up for chemotherapy and radiation. She has chosen to freeze her eggs before the commencement of treatment, indicating her determination to preserve her fertility despite the life-altering diagnosis. To support others on a similar path, she is documenting her health journey through a YouTube series, the proceeds of which will be donated to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.

Medulloblastoma: A Rare Brain Cancer

Dr. Dennis Oh, Chief of Neurosurgery at Baystate Medical Center, explains that medulloblastoma forms in the back of the head near the cerebellum and can obstruct the flow of fluid, leading to symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, vomiting, and uncoordinated movements. The treatment necessitates surgery, weeks of radiation, and chemotherapy. The survival rate stands at about 70 percent for five years. Annually, approximately 500 children in the United States are diagnosed with medulloblastoma, with the peak incidence between 5 and 9 years of age.

Support and Solidarity

Michael Strahan, who had a 15-year-long illustrious career as a defensive end for the New York Giants and is now a prominent TV personality, has been steadfast in his support for Isabella. He even joined her for the start of her second vlog. Isabella and her twin sister Sophia are the youngest of Strahan’s four children. As their family confronts this challenging ordeal, they remain united, embodying resilience and courage.

0
Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
29 seconds ago
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
The face of contraceptive accessibility in the United States is on the brink of a revolution with the anticipated release of Opill – the first over-the-counter birth control pill. Perrigo, behind the manufacturing of this ground-breaking product, has projected a nationwide release in the first half of 2024. Simultaneously, an increasing number of states are
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
5 mins ago
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama
6 mins ago
Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
4 mins ago
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
4 mins ago
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
4 mins ago
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
11 seconds
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
29 seconds
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
2 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
2 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
2 mins
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
3 mins
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
3 mins
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
3 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
4 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
43 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app