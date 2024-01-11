en English
Health

Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer

In a recent development, Michael Lohan, the father of renowned actress Lindsay Lohan, underwent a critical medical procedure to eradicate skin cancer from his hand. The diagnosis, which was made approximately four years ago, revealed squamous cell carcinoma, a prevalent type of skin cancer. The discovery of a suspicious lesion on his hand prompted a biopsy and a subsequent urgent removal of the cancerous tissue.

Lohan Battles Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma, the skin cancer that Lohan battled, is known for its aggressive nature. Despite the successful operation, he is well aware that the possibility of its recurrence looms. This awareness instills in him a resolve for constant vigilance and monitoring. Lohan’s determination to overcome this health challenge was echoed in an optimistic message he shared on Instagram post-surgery, a testament to his resilience and spirit.

Keeping Family in the Dark

Interestingly, it was revealed that Lohan chose to keep his medical condition a secret from his daughter Lindsay, a decision driven by his desire to shield her from unwarranted worry. Lindsay has been occupied with her professional endeavors, including a recent appearance at the New York City premiere of the new ‘Mean Girls’ film alongside Tina Fey. The only family member privy to his medical ordeal was his son, Michael Jr.

Health Battles and Resilience

Michael Lohan’s battle with skin cancer throws light on the reality of such health issues and the importance of early detection and treatment. His journey serves as a reminder that health must always be a priority, despite the challenges life throws our way. His resilience is an inspiration to many, shining through in his optimistic outlook and the strength with which he faced his medical ordeal.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

