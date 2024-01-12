en English
Health

Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
Michael Lohan, a seasoned figure in the entertainment industry and father to Lindsay Lohan, recently underwent a medical procedure to eliminate a dangerous squamous cell carcinoma from his hand. The 63-year-old had been living with the diagnosis for the past four years, and a recent suspicious lesion prompted the urgent need for its removal.

A Successful Yet Precarious Battle

Doctors successfully removed the entirety of the aggressive carcinoma. However, Michael’s medical team has informed him that due to the cancer’s deep roots, a recurrence is highly likely. Despite the potential threat, Michael remains optimistic, confident in his body’s resilience and its ability to combat health adversities.

Unveiling the Scar, Not the Fear

Michael shared a photo of his scar on Instagram, encouraging others to embrace their healing marks rather than concealing them in shame. This gesture underlines his gratitude for the successful surgery and his positive outlook on the recovery journey ahead.

A Father’s Protective Silence

Choosing to shoulder his health concerns alone, Michael refrained from disclosing his medical situation to his daughter, Lindsay Lohan, a renowned actress known for her role in ‘Mean Girls’. His decision was rooted in his desire to prevent causing her any worry or undue stress that might affect her work. The only family member privy to Michael’s health ordeal is his eldest son, Michael Jr.

This is not Michael’s first encounter with cancer. In 2011, he underwent a procedure to remove growths from his colon, and a year prior, he faced a skin cancer scare. Despite these health challenges, Michael remains steadfast, attributing his survival to his body’s fighting spirit and his positive outlook on life.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

