en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson’s as a ‘Gift’ at Gala

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson’s as a ‘Gift’ at Gala

In the glimmering heart of New York City, at the National Board of Review Gala, a beacon of hope and strength took center stage. Michael J. Fox, renowned for his acting prowess and resilience, expressed gratitude for the unexpected gift that Parkinson’s disease has bestowed upon his life. The occasion marked his triumph as he clinched the award for Best Documentary for ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.’ The film serves as a profound exploration into Fox’s journey with Parkinson’s disease and his ascent to stardom.

A Journey Marked By Resilience

The world was shaken in 1991 when Fox, at the tender age of 29, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Despite the debilitating condition, Fox chose not to bow down to adversity. He has since leveraged his influential platform to raise awareness and fund research for Parkinson’s disease through the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Unveiling The Man Behind The Star

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, the award-winning documentary delves beyond Fox’s professional milestones. It illuminates the personal challenges he has grappled with, and the unwavering support from his wife, Tracy Pollan, that fortified their bond over their 35-year relationship. The narrative serves as a testament to Fox’s indomitable spirit, revealing the man behind the star.

Advocacy With A Purpose

Fox’s work transcends his personal journey. It aims to shed light on the needs of those living with Parkinson’s and advocate for advancements in therapy. His documentary, ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Story,’ is currently available for streaming on AppleTV+. It stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, inspiring millions across the globe.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
In an intriguing intersection of health habits and music preferences, a survey by Tebra has revealed a correlation between the two, providing unique insights into the music that Americans prefer to listen to in waiting rooms, especially in doctor’s offices. The study, which was conducted among 1,002 Americans, showed that rock music reigns supreme in
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
10 mins ago
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
18 mins ago
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
2 mins ago
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
4 mins ago
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
10 mins ago
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
Latest Headlines
World News
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
15 seconds
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
23 seconds
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Cooper Kupp: A Star On and Off the Field
36 seconds
Cooper Kupp: A Star On and Off the Field
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
1 min
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
2 mins
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
Workforce Housing Summit: Congressman Mike Flood Addresses Homeownership Challenges
2 mins
Workforce Housing Summit: Congressman Mike Flood Addresses Homeownership Challenges
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
4 mins
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
4 mins
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
Aventon Sinch.2: A Blend of Style and Performance in a Folding E-Bike
4 mins
Aventon Sinch.2: A Blend of Style and Performance in a Folding E-Bike
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app