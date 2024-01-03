en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Miami’s Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America’s Gun Violence

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Miami’s Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America’s Gun Violence

Miami’s Ryder Trauma Center serves as a pivotal frontline in America’s battle against gun violence. Treating approximately 400 victims of gunshot wounds annually, the facility grapples with the severe impact of firearms, particularly high-powered ones, on human lives.

One Night at Ryder Trauma Center

Highlighting the severity of the issue, a single night at the center saw medical professionals attending to a myriad of gunshot injuries. From bullets lodged in legs to hands scarred with through-and-through injuries, the center’s staff navigated a battlefield of trauma within hospital walls. These instances underline the critical role that level one trauma centers like Ryder play in saving lives.

The Critical Role of Trauma Centers

Nurse Beth Sundquist shed light upon the importance of quick access to specialized trauma surgeons, often being the thin line between life and death. This is a capability that smaller hospitals may lack, underscoring the necessity of facilities like Ryder in addressing gun violence.

Youth and Gun Violence

The issue takes on an even grimmer hue when considering the youth of many victims. Dr. Gabriel Ruiz, a medical professional at Ryder, expressed his concerns about this disturbing trend. He suggested that the impact of gun violence could even surpass major health issues such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

High-Powered Firearms and War-Like Injuries

Compounding the problem, the use of high-powered firearms is causing increasingly severe wounds, akin to those sustained in war zones. This grim reality echoes within the walls of Ryder Trauma Center, where medical staff grapple with injuries that bear the grisly signature of battles fought far from American soil.

Training Ground for U.S. Army Surgeons

Underlining the center’s significance, the U.S. Army uses Ryder as a training ground for its trauma surgeons. Dr. Ian Fowler, an army major and trauma surgeon instructor, affirmed that this hands-on training bolsters team dynamics and readiness for future deployments. The center’s grim reality, therefore, serves not only as a life-saving facility for gunshot victims but also as a vital learning environment for military medical professionals.

In conclusion, the relentless work at Miami’s Ryder Trauma Center underscores the harsh reality of America’s gun violence problem. It serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for comprehensive strategies to tackle this public health crisis.

0
Health Military United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations

By Salman Akhtar

Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021

By Saboor Bayat

Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unveiling the Journey of Cleft Lip and Palate: From Diagnosis to Treatment

By Salman Khan

Savannah's Smelly Mystery: Residents Discuss Potent Odor ...
@Health · 1 min
Savannah's Smelly Mystery: Residents Discuss Potent Odor ...
heart comment 0
Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

By BNN Correspondents

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Latest Headlines
World News
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
27 seconds
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
56 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
1 min
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
1 min
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
1 min
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
1 min
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
1 min
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
1 min
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
1 min
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
32 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app