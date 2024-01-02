en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center

In a ground-breaking move, Miami has launched the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery, a comprehensive facility designed to provide an alternative to incarceration for homeless individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The center, designed by SBLM Architects, integrates living, clinical, recreational, and vocational training spaces as part of a humane and cost-effective approach towards addressing the mental health crisis among the city’s homeless population.

Pioneering Approach to Mental Health

This initiative, led by Judge Steven Leifman, is expected to save Miami-Dade County taxpayers approximately $100,000 annually per inmate with a mental illness. This is a significant reduction from the current spending of over $310 million a year to house approximately 3,200 inmates with mental illnesses in county jails. The Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery, which cost $52 million to build and will require $30 million annually to operate, is expected to not only reduce costs but also improve community outcomes by diverting mentally ill individuals from the criminal justice system.

Comprehensive Services and Facilities

The facility offers a spectrum of services, from crisis care to long-term care. It is designed to facilitate the recovery process with features such as a gym, outdoor recreation areas, and private living spaces. The center will also serve as a hub for research and education, partnering with academic institutions to advance best practices in mental health treatment. Key to the center’s functionality are graduating spaces that reflect the stages of treatment, including specialized intake areas, a Crisis Stabilization Unit, outpatient services, and support offices.

A Paradigm Shift in Treating Mental Illness

The facility represents a significant paradigm shift in the design and approach to treating mental illness. The center, an adaptive reuse of a former jail, aims to change the perception of traditional treatment protocols for people with mental illnesses. The initiative is a testament to Miami’s commitment to providing humane treatment and care for its mentally ill population, leading the way in the nation’s approach to mental health.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future

By Israel Ojoko

The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage

By BNN Correspondents

STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry ...
@Business · 13 mins
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry ...
heart comment 0
Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges

By Wojciech Zylm

Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges
Sierra Leone: In the Grip of ‘Kush’, the Zombie Drug

By Rizwan Shah

Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence

By Salman Akhtar

Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign’s Communications Director

By Muhammad Jawad

Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
18 seconds
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
18 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
1 min
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
1 min
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
2 mins
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
11 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
11 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
12 mins
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
12 mins
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app