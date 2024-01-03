MHRA Launches International Recognition Procedure for Faster Access to New Medicines

Starting the New Year with a significant change, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK has taken a step towards faster and more efficient medical progress. As of January 1, 2024, MHRA introduced the International Recognition Procedure (IRP) for the submission of new medicine applications. This procedure is a direct consequence of the UK’s departure from the European Union and is aimed at accelerating the provision of life-saving drugs to UK patients. The IRP is designed to leverage the expertise of regulatory partners from other nations, creating a more global and collaborative approach to medicine regulation.

MHRA: A Sovereign Regulator

The MHRA, despite opening its doors to international collaboration, remains a sovereign regulator. The agency will have the final say on the acceptance or rejection of applications processed under the IRP. This ensures that while the MHRA benefits from international expertise, it retains control over what is accepted within the UK’s healthcare system.

IRP: A Leap Towards Efficiency

The IRP is expected to render the application process quicker, more streamlined, and cost-effective. Julian Beach, MHRA Interim Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access, welcomed the new procedure with open arms. He emphasized the numerous benefits the IRP brings for patients and regulators alike. In a similar vein, Health Minister Andrew Stephenson underscored the IRP’s role in utilizing Brexit freedoms to expedite patient access to new medicines.

International Collaboration

In its initial phase, the MHRA will partner with regulatory bodies in Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the USA, the European Medicines Agency, EU member states, and EEA countries. Applications for the IRP can be made through the MHRA website. Notably, the authorisation timeline under the new system ranges from 60 to 110 days, a significant reduction from the previous 150-day period. To assist applicants, the MHRA has also launched an ‘Eligibility Checker’ tool. This tool helps applicants ascertain the suitability of their Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) and in choosing the correct submission route.

