METI’s Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution

As we bid adieu to 2023, it’s that time of year again when we set fresh resolutions and chart new goals for the year ahead. The Medical Trust Institute (METI) has a significant recommendation for us all: focus squarely on improving health, especially considering the startling revelation that a whopping 85% of adults in the country are overweight, with a substantial 65% sliding into obesity.

Waging a War Against Obesity

METI has strongly urged the public to commit to weight loss as a New Year resolution, ensuring support in the form of valuable advice and encouragement to help achieve this goal. They have emphasised the importance of assessing one’s weight status using a multi-colored chart provided by the Ministry of Health. This chart serves as a guide to determining whether one is of normal weight, overweight, or obese based on their height and weight.

Obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases

The institute has also underscored the link between obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Controlling weight, they suggest, can help manage or even reverse these conditions. METI advocates for a radical shift in our diet, steering clear of processed foods and embracing a whole foods plant-based (WFPB) diet. Such a transition, according to them, can lead to remarkable improvements in health.

Support Systems and Dietary Change

METI suggests seeking support from like-minded individuals or family members to create an environment conducive to healthy eating habits. They offer a WFPB cookbook as an aid to this endeavour, packed with recipes to facilitate a smooth transition to a healthier diet. As we step into 2024, let’s take this resolution to heart, commit to a healthier lifestyle, and maybe, just maybe, we can turn the tide on these concerning health statistics.