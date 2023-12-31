METI’s Call to Action: A New Year’s Resolution to Combat Obesity

As the final moments of 2023 swirl towards the dawn of a new year, a common tradition renews across the globe. The crafting of New Year’s resolutions, pledges of self-improvement and ambition, set the stage for the year ahead. Leading the charge this year is the Methuselah Foundation for Education, Information and Technology (METI), challenging individuals to prioritize their health amidst alarming obesity rates.

Facing the Obesity Epidemic

Obesity, a formidable adversary, has entrenched itself within our society. A staggering 85% of adults in the country find themselves classified as overweight, with 65% tipping the scales towards obesity. This burgeoning health crisis paves the way for an array of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. METI is determined to lend a hand to those who resolve to combat this issue, providing guidance, support, and encouragement.

The Power of Whole Foods Plant-Based Diet

The foundation proposes a radical shift from the ‘western’ animal-based diet that currently holds sway, advocating instead for a Whole Foods Plant-Based (WFPB) diet. This dietary strategy promises not just weight loss, but also improved control and potential reversal of NCDs. The benefits extend beyond the scales, offering better blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and an overall boost in energy levels.

Support and Resources for a Healthier Future

But changing one’s diet is no small feat. Recognizing this, METI underscores the importance of a robust support system. A circle of family or friends committed to a healthier lifestyle can make the journey less daunting. Dr. Joel Fuhrman, a vocal supporter of the WFPB diet, affirms the positive impact of surrounding oneself with health-conscious individuals in maintaining good health. METI further equips individuals with resources such as a WFPB cookbook, accessible at their Healthy Living Clinic, to facilitate the transition to healthier eating habits.

As we stand on the precipice of 2024, METI’s call to prioritize health serves as a potent reminder of the power we wield over our futures. A New Year’s resolution to fight obesity and embrace a healthier lifestyle can be the first step towards a future free from the shadow of NCDs.