METI Urges New Year’s Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet

As the curtain falls on 2023, the Medical Education Training Institute (METI) is advocating for a healthier 2024, urging individuals to make a New Year’s resolution to combat obesity and its associated non-communicable diseases (NCDs). METI, a leading entity in the fight against tropical diseases, shines a spotlight on the alarming prevalence of overweight and obesity among adults in the country, encouraging people to prioritize weight loss as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

A Call to Action for a Healthier Future

METI is urging individuals to take proactive steps towards a healthier future, stressing the importance of understanding one’s weight category. According to the classification chart provided by the Ministry of Health, individuals are classified based on their height and weight as normal, overweight, or obese. Obesity is flagged as a significant risk factor for NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Whole Foods Plant-Based Diet: A Solution for Weight Loss

As part of the strategy to tackle obesity and NCDs, METI is promoting a Whole Foods Plant-Based (WFPB) diet. This diet, which is plant-centric and excludes fatty, ‘western’ animal-based foods, is touted as a powerful tool to control and reverse NCDs. The organization underscores the effectivity of the WFPB diet in fostering weight loss and improving overall health.

Emphasizing Social Support and Resources

In its battle against obesity and NCDs, METI emphasizes the importance of social support. The institute encourages individuals to seek assistance from friends or family members willing to embrace healthier eating habits, reinforcing the belief that social support can be a game-changer in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, METI provides resources such as the WFPB Cookbook, available in both English and Samoan, which features 50 WFPB recipes. The institute also invites individuals to visit their Healthy Living Clinic for further support and advice.

As we step into 2024, METI’s call to action serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of health and well-being. The institute’s commitment to combating obesity and NCDs through healthier lifestyle choices is a clarion call for us all to make our New Year’s resolution one of better health and longevity.