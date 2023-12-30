METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity

As the year 2023 draws to a close, the world turns its attention to the tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions. This year, the Medical Education Training Institute (METI) is urging individuals to consider a significant resolution that could potentially change their lives: tackling the high rates of overweight and obesity. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that 85% of adults are overweight, and 65% are classified as obese.

Understanding Weight Status

A crucial step in this process involves understanding one’s current weight status. METI has made this possible by offering a health chart that categorizes individuals into normal weight, overweight, or obese based on their height and weight. The goal is to make everyone aware that obesity is not merely an aesthetic concern—it’s a precursor to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

The Whole Foods Plant-Based (WFPB) Diet

To combat the rise in NCDs, METI advocates for a Whole Foods Plant-Based (WFPB) diet. This diet, a stark departure from the fatty, animal-based diet commonplace in many societies, can control and potentially reverse NCDs. The idea is to gradually implement this lifestyle change, replacing unhealthy foods with whole, plant-based alternatives.

Finding a Support System

METI understands that such a radical change is not easy, and therefore suggests finding a support system of like-minded individuals or family members. Dr. Joel Fuhrman, a staunch advocate of the WFPB diet, stresses the contagious nature of healthy behaviors within a supportive community. To aid this transition, METI offers resources such as a WFPB Cookbook, available at their Healthy Living Clinic, to assist with dietary changes and enhance the journey towards better health.

As we step into the New Year, METI’s resolution recommendation serves as a timely reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and well-being. This resolution not only promises individuals the chance to lose weight, but also the opportunity to adopt a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle that can be beneficial in the long run.