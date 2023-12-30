en English
Health

METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:40 pm EST
As the year 2023 draws to a close, the world turns its attention to the tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions. This year, the Medical Education Training Institute (METI) is urging individuals to consider a significant resolution that could potentially change their lives: tackling the high rates of overweight and obesity. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that 85% of adults are overweight, and 65% are classified as obese.

Understanding Weight Status

A crucial step in this process involves understanding one’s current weight status. METI has made this possible by offering a health chart that categorizes individuals into normal weight, overweight, or obese based on their height and weight. The goal is to make everyone aware that obesity is not merely an aesthetic concern—it’s a precursor to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

The Whole Foods Plant-Based (WFPB) Diet

To combat the rise in NCDs, METI advocates for a Whole Foods Plant-Based (WFPB) diet. This diet, a stark departure from the fatty, animal-based diet commonplace in many societies, can control and potentially reverse NCDs. The idea is to gradually implement this lifestyle change, replacing unhealthy foods with whole, plant-based alternatives.

Finding a Support System

METI understands that such a radical change is not easy, and therefore suggests finding a support system of like-minded individuals or family members. Dr. Joel Fuhrman, a staunch advocate of the WFPB diet, stresses the contagious nature of healthy behaviors within a supportive community. To aid this transition, METI offers resources such as a WFPB Cookbook, available at their Healthy Living Clinic, to assist with dietary changes and enhance the journey towards better health.

As we step into the New Year, METI’s resolution recommendation serves as a timely reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and well-being. This resolution not only promises individuals the chance to lose weight, but also the opportunity to adopt a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle that can be beneficial in the long run.

Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

