Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study

A recent study by Columbia University has unearthed groundbreaking findings regarding methadone treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). The research, published in Lancet Regional Health Americas on December 4, indicates that take-home doses of methadone do not lead to escalated overdose rates or increased treatment dropout when compared to standard delivery at opioid treatment programs (OTPs).

Treatment Gap and Methadone Accessibility

The study throws a spotlight on a substantial treatment gap, with a mere fraction of the estimated 400,000 annual methadone recipients accounting for those who develop OUD. The findings underscore the importance of methadone, a critical line of treatment for OUD, and the potential impact of its increased accessibility.

COVID-19 Pandemic and Policy Change

The research was sparked by a policy alteration during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). To minimize clinic visits, SAMHSA permitted OTPs to dispense larger supplies of methadone, leading to an uptick in take-home doses. The study’s lead author, Arthur Robin Williams, emphasizes the potential of this policy shift to reduce overdose deaths.

Study Findings and Implications

The researchers analyzed electronic health records of 1,200 patients with OUD, comparing those who joined methadone maintenance programs before and after the pandemic’s onset. The results revealed no disparity in treatment retention or adverse events between the groups, despite a surge in opioid and methamphetamine use in the 2020 cohort. Interestingly, the study discovered that many sites did not fully capitalize on the expanded take-home dose policy.

These findings come at a time of ongoing debates at the federal level concerning access to OUD treatment. The authors hope that their study’s results will inform policy decisions regarding the maintenance or reversal of the pandemic-era methadone distribution reforms.