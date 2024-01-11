en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study

A recent study by Columbia University has unearthed groundbreaking findings regarding methadone treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). The research, published in Lancet Regional Health Americas on December 4, indicates that take-home doses of methadone do not lead to escalated overdose rates or increased treatment dropout when compared to standard delivery at opioid treatment programs (OTPs).

Treatment Gap and Methadone Accessibility

The study throws a spotlight on a substantial treatment gap, with a mere fraction of the estimated 400,000 annual methadone recipients accounting for those who develop OUD. The findings underscore the importance of methadone, a critical line of treatment for OUD, and the potential impact of its increased accessibility.

COVID-19 Pandemic and Policy Change

The research was sparked by a policy alteration during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). To minimize clinic visits, SAMHSA permitted OTPs to dispense larger supplies of methadone, leading to an uptick in take-home doses. The study’s lead author, Arthur Robin Williams, emphasizes the potential of this policy shift to reduce overdose deaths.

Study Findings and Implications

The researchers analyzed electronic health records of 1,200 patients with OUD, comparing those who joined methadone maintenance programs before and after the pandemic’s onset. The results revealed no disparity in treatment retention or adverse events between the groups, despite a surge in opioid and methamphetamine use in the 2020 cohort. Interestingly, the study discovered that many sites did not fully capitalize on the expanded take-home dose policy.

These findings come at a time of ongoing debates at the federal level concerning access to OUD treatment. The authors hope that their study’s results will inform policy decisions regarding the maintenance or reversal of the pandemic-era methadone distribution reforms.

0
Health United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
As a cold snap seizes mainland France, the activation of the extreme cold plan is underway to safeguard the homeless population. Our bodies, when faced with such cold conditions, resort to mechanisms like muscle movement and vasoconstriction for self-defense. However, these defensive measures are not always enough. Cold waves are notorious for their association with
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
21 mins ago
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
25 mins ago
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
4 mins ago
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
9 mins ago
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
UN Expert Warns of WHO's Gender Self-Identification Policy's Impact on Women
12 mins ago
UN Expert Warns of WHO's Gender Self-Identification Policy's Impact on Women
Latest Headlines
World News
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
3 mins
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
4 mins
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
9 mins
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
Blinken and Abbas Engage in Tense Exchange Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
9 mins
Blinken and Abbas Engage in Tense Exchange Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
UN Expert Warns of WHO's Gender Self-Identification Policy's Impact on Women
12 mins
UN Expert Warns of WHO's Gender Self-Identification Policy's Impact on Women
New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections
15 mins
New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
21 mins
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
21 mins
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
22 mins
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
51 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app