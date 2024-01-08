en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Metabolic Disorder Cause of PCOS Unearthed: A Path to New Treatments

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Metabolic Disorder Cause of PCOS Unearthed: A Path to New Treatments

In a ground-breaking development, researchers at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, Shanghai, have unearthed a critical factor contributing to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The team led by Professor Zhao Shimin, Associate Researcher Yuan Yiyuan, and Professor Xu Congjian have discovered that an imbalance in metabolites, primarily an elevated level of glutamine in the follicular fluid, plays a pivotal role in the onset of PCOS and related ovulation disorders.

Unveiling a Key Factor in PCOS

PCOS, a prevalent cause of female infertility, has been linked to a metabolic disorder following this investigation. Researchers found that the glutamine level in the follicular fluid of PCOS patients was markedly higher than normal. This imbalance culminates in ovulation disorders and, by extension, PCOS, making it a potential target for clinical intervention.

PCOS and Metabolic Disorders: A Strong Connection

The research findings also underscored a significant association between high glutamine levels and conditions like obesity and diabetes. This correlation aligns with the impacts of sugar and fat, highlighting the interwoven nature of PCOS and metabolic disorders.

Shaping Future Treatments for PCOS

The outcomes of the study, published in the international journal Protein & Cell on January 2, offer promising insights into the treatment of PCOS. By identifying the inhibitory effect of glutamine on ovulation, even in animal models, the research provides a strong basis for potential interventions in PCOS. These findings are expected to be instrumental in devising new strategies for clinical intervention in PCOS, bringing hope to countless women grappling with infertility.

In conclusion, this breakthrough by Fudan University researchers underscores the complex interplay of metabolic disorders and PCOS. It not only illuminates a less-explored facet of female infertility but also opens up new avenues for more focused and effective treatments for PCOS in the future.

0
China Health Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
10 mins ago
Tesla Model Y Fake Leak Debunked: Real Facelift Expected in 2024
An image that was initially claimed to represent the upcoming facelifted Tesla Model Y, due for release in 2024, has been exposed as a fake. The image, which was widely shared on social media platforms in China and beyond, depicted the Tesla Model Y with design elements that closely resembled those of the updated Model
Tesla Model Y Fake Leak Debunked: Real Facelift Expected in 2024
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
35 mins ago
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
35 mins ago
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
China's Military Scandal: Water-Substituted Missiles Expose Critical Vulnerability
15 mins ago
China's Military Scandal: Water-Substituted Missiles Expose Critical Vulnerability
Mui Unveils New Smart Home Board at CES 2024 Amid Global News Updates
17 mins ago
Mui Unveils New Smart Home Board at CES 2024 Amid Global News Updates
Yang Xin: Preserving Beijing's Cultural Legacy Through Traditional Pigment-Making and Painting
34 mins ago
Yang Xin: Preserving Beijing's Cultural Legacy Through Traditional Pigment-Making and Painting
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
15 seconds
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
Shilpa Shetty Advocates For Bulgarian Split Squat/Lunge Despite Her Aversion to Lunges
2 mins
Shilpa Shetty Advocates For Bulgarian Split Squat/Lunge Despite Her Aversion to Lunges
ONE Championship Releases Nguyen-Lee Rematch Footage Ahead of Fighters' 2024 Bouts
3 mins
ONE Championship Releases Nguyen-Lee Rematch Footage Ahead of Fighters' 2024 Bouts
Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses Election Denier Label, Discusses Texas Amicus Brief
3 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses Election Denier Label, Discusses Texas Amicus Brief
Ivan Toney Set for Brentford Return Amidst Football Transfer Updates
3 mins
Ivan Toney Set for Brentford Return Amidst Football Transfer Updates
Top Philippine Military Officials Denounce Disinformation Vlogs, Quash Rumors of Destabilization Plot
4 mins
Top Philippine Military Officials Denounce Disinformation Vlogs, Quash Rumors of Destabilization Plot
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
6 mins
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
6 mins
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
7 mins
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
58 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app