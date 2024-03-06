Merritt Hawkins 2020 Review Reveals Top 5 In-Demand Physicians Amid Pandemic

The recent annual review by Merritt Hawkins, covering over 3,000 physician-recruiter and employer-recruiter interactions, has shed light on the evolving landscape of physician demand in the healthcare sector. With the analysis spanning from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, the report not only highlights the types of doctors most sought after but also delves into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare delivery and physician recruitment strategies.

Advertisment

Unwavering Demand for Primary Care Physicians

For the fourteenth consecutive year, family doctors top the list of most requested specialties, underscoring the indispensable role of primary care within the healthcare system. The advent of telehealth, propelled by the pandemic, is poised to reshape compensation and service delivery models for primary care physicians. Merritt Hawkins underscores the critical function these professionals will serve in the post-pandemic health landscape, emphasizing their importance in care coordination, prevention, and continuity of care.

Rising Need for Specialists

Advertisment

While primary care remains fundamental, the report indicates a significant shift towards the recruitment of specialists, with 78% of search engagements focused on this area, up from 67% five years ago. Factors such as an aging population and pre-pandemic trends have driven this demand, which is only expected to rise due to COVID-19. Specialists in emergency medicine, pulmonology/critical care, and infectious diseases are particularly in demand, highlighting the healthcare system's need to bolster its capacity to manage current and future public health emergencies.

Strategies for Strengthening Medical Practices

The report also offers insights into enhancing the vitality of medical practices, including adopting innovative recruitment and retention strategies. Emphasizing the importance of creating a supportive work environment, as illustrated by the role of the Chief Caregiver Officer at Cleveland Clinic, these strategies aim to address the challenges highlighted by the pandemic and the ongoing shortages in the healthcare workforce.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve in response to the pandemic, the demand for both primary care physicians and specialists is set to shape the future of medical practice and healthcare delivery. Merritt Hawkins' review serves as a crucial indicator of the shifting priorities within the healthcare sector, highlighting the need for a strategic approach to physician recruitment and retention to meet the challenges of a post-pandemic world.