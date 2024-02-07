Mercy House Secures $75,000 Grant for Admissions Navigator Program

For the fourth consecutive year, Mercy House of the Southern Tier, a 24-hour community care shelter in Endicott, NY, has garnered a generous $75,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. The financial boost is earmarked for the ongoing support of the Mercy House Admissions Navigator Program. This vital initiative is instrumental in augmenting the number of people with terminal illnesses who access end-of-life care.

A Lifeline for the Terminally Ill

The program is a collaborative effort with palliative teams at hospitals and involves conducting informational in-home visits. A significant part of its mission is to raise awareness about the shelter and its life-affirming work. The funding will be allocated to cover program costs, including staff salaries, thereby empowering Mercy House to widen its service spectrum. The ultimate goal is to reach a more extensive segment of potential clients and provide assistance with admissions.

Community-Driven Initiatives

The grant comes from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation's Regional Grants Committee, chaired by Kathryn Ruscitto. The Committee underscores the essence of community-driven initiatives and responsive grantmaking. Their approach enables grantees to address the common challenges faced by New York nonprofits. By doing so, they are contributing to the construction of a more equitable state.

A Sanctuary for the Seriously Ill

Mercy House offers more than just a roof over the heads of people with terminal illnesses who cannot remain in their own homes. It provides them with a supportive family and a warm, caring environment where they can spend their final days with dignity.