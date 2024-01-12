Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky

In a strategic healthcare move, Cincinnati-based provider, Mercy Health, has successfully completed the acquisition of the Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky. As of January 1, the institute has been rebranded as Mercy Health – Western Kentucky Orthopedic Center. This transition brings together seven physicians and nine physician assistants under the Mercy Health umbrella.

Maintaining Continuity of Patient Care

Both Mercy Health and the Orthopedic Institute are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition that does not interrupt patient care. This commitment is of paramount importance to both entities, ensuring that patients continue to receive the high-quality healthcare services they are accustomed to.

A Strategic Acquisition

In a press release on January 10, Mike Yungmann, President of Mercy Health in Kentucky, reemphasized the organization’s commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to its communities. This acquisition, he said, is a testament to this mission. By incorporating the Orthopedic Institute into its operations, Mercy Health is poised to significantly enhance orthopedic services available to patients in the Paducah region.

A Boost to Orthopedic Services

The acquisition is expected to bolster the orthopedic services in the Paducah region by capitalizing on the combined resources and expertise of both entities. It’s a strategic move that not only expands the reach of Mercy Health but also provides residents greater access to advanced orthopedic care. The project’s estimated cost stands at 65 million, a figure significantly higher than the initially projected 42 million.

Mercy Health-Paducah is an integral part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the nation’s largest Catholic health systems, which operates 48 hospitals across the United States. This acquisition marks yet another step in the organization’s ambitious drive to extend its healthcare services.